A JCB factory has powered its way to a major milestone - producing enough engines over 13 years to stretch from London to Paris.

JCB Power Systems, in Foston, is celebrating manufacturing its 500,000th engine. The four-cylinder diesel models first began rolling off the production lines in November 2004.

In the first year of production, just 64 people were employed and less than 10,000 engines were produced. But since then, the workforce in Foston has shot up more than six-fold, now standing at almost 600.

And if each of the half-a-million engines they have built were laid out end to end, they would stretch from London to Paris.

JCB chairman Lord Bamford said: "There have been many great achievements at JCB over the years and engine manufacturing is a truly great success story.

"In 2004 we relied entirely on external suppliers for our engines. Today the JCB engine powers more than 70 per cent of the machines JCB makes and we sell it very successfully to other manufacturers for a wide variety of uses.

"What is more important is that we have complete control over our engine technology and production, giving us the freedom to innovate and offer our customers engines which are clean, fuel-efficient, easy to maintain and economical.

"Production of half-a-million engines is a wonderful milestone and I congratulate the whole team for achieving such a momentous landmark."

This year, £10 million has been invested in new machinery at the Foston plant.

This investment alone has created around 30 jobs and allowed the company to produce cylinder heads, engine blocks and bedplates, which are engines' major components, in-house for the first time.

Production has also started this year of a brand-new fuel-efficient three-litre JCB engine.

A £31 million investment programme, supported by £4.5 million from the Government’s Regional Growth Fund, saw the engine launched.

It is the third engine line to be launched by JCB since production first started and joins the 4.4, 4.8 and 7.2 litre models.

In 2016 the company celebrated winning two Queen’s Awards, including one for innovation, for the development of the JCB EcoMax engine, with its low-emission combustion system.

The other award was for international trade, recognising growth in overseas third-party sales of JCB engines by more than 325 per cent between 2012 and 2014.

It took eight years to build the first 200,000 JCB engines and only five to build the next 300,000.

The rapid expansion of the digger giant's engine production arm also saw JCB India follow suit in 2010 at its headquarters near Delhi.