JCB workers in and around Uttoxeter were in festive spirits after being given their most generous Christmas bonus in five years.

More than 5,500 UK JCB employees will be given a £500 boost to their pay packets this year.

The pay-out was announced this morning, December 15, at the company’s 11 plants in Staffordshire, Derbyshire and Wrexham.

Among those celebrating the news of the bonus was Loadall assembly line operative Daniel Proctor, 27, of Uttoxeter.

He was one of 150 agency employees given permanent JCB contracts in the Autumn.

Daniel, who has previously served as a Private in the Mercian Regiment said: "This has topped off a fantastic year for me.

"To be given a permanent full-time JCB contract was superb and the bonus is just the icing on the cake."

In total 650 agency employees have been given permanent JCB contracts in the past four years.

Special projects engineer Alex Skittery, 27, of Tean, said: "I have worked at JCB for three years and I have received Christmas bonuses before.

"It always creates a real buzz to be thanked in this way by the company."

JCB CEO Graeme Macdonald said: "As we entered 2017, global construction equipment markets looked fragile but as the year progressed they have rallied and strengthened in many markets around the world.

"This year has been a strong one and the whole JCB team has delivered a performance to be proud of. I’m delighted that Lord Bamford has agreed to award a Christmas bonus in 2017 as we look forward with some confidence to the year ahead."

The Christmas bonus - the biggest since 2012 - comes in a year in which JCB entered a brand new sector with the launch of a range of powered access equipment aimed at grabbing a slice of a market worth £6.6 billion annually.

The company is also about to go into production with a brand new and innovative range of site dumper trucks at its Rocester World HQ in a move which will create around 70 new jobs in the next year.

A company spokesman said: "It has also been a year of milestones, including the 40th anniversary of the JCB Loadall, which is the world’s biggest selling telescopic handler.

"The company also marked the production of its half millionth engine, just 13 years after the first one went into production."

More JCB workers in the area paid their thanks to their employer for the generous bonus.

Account executive Olivia Grey, 24, of Barton under Needwood, said: "It was a wonderful surprise when we received the news of the bonus by email this morning. It’s a great way to start Christmas."

Loadall production line operative Ryan Mudford, 25, of Stafford, was also among the 150 agency employees given permanent JCB contracts in the Autumn.

He said: "I was so happy when I got a permanent JCB contract and to receive a Christmas bonus is a great way to end the year."

Louise Hemmings, 26, of Haughton, near Stafford, has worked at JCB for 18 months.

She said: "This is the second Christmas bonus I have received and the extra money at this time of year is really welcome. It’s great that the company rewards us in this way."

Purchasing Programme Leader Faith Kelly, 28 of Stallington, near Blythe Bridge, said: "I only joined JCB in April this year so this is my first Christmas bonus so it’s a really nice surprise."