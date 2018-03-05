The video will start in 8 Cancel

A teenage girl who went missing with a Uttoxeter man has been found in Scotland, police have revealed.

Jessica Roe, 17, from Cannock, went missing at around 1pm on Friday, March 2.

Police said she was with 45-year-old Stuart Lymer, from Uttoxeter, and they were concerned for her safety.

But they have now confirmed she and Lymer were found in Scotland earlier this afternoon.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman thanked media outlets for their support in publicising their appeal to help find Jessica.

The spokesman said more information was to follow shortly.

Jessica was believed to have got into a van with Lymer at Tesco in Heath Hayes, Cannock.

The van was subsequently been found in a car park in Stafford.

Speaking yesterday, March 4, detective inspector Alan Lyford said: "We have genuine concerns for Jessica's safety, particularly whilst she is in the company of Lymer.

"There is no suggestion that Jessica was forcibly taken, however we need to bring her home to ensure she is safe."