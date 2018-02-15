The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Budget airline Jet2.com is set to create about 75 new jobs at East Midlands Airport.

The airline, the airport's biggest tour operator, is set to increase its workforce at the airport to nearly 600 people ahead of the summer season as it continues to add new routes. Jet2.com is the airport's second largest airline behind Ryanair.

Turkey has become the latest growing market, with a new route added to Bodrum and extra flights to Dalaman and Antalya this year.

It takes the number of sun, city and ski destinations to 36.

Managing director Phil Ward, speaking as the airline celebrated its 15th birthday this week, told the Nottingham Post: “This year we will carry in excess of one million passengers from East Midlands Airport, which is a very substantial and important airport for us.

“It’s well-connected with the M1 and East Midlands Parkway railway station, and we’ll grow steadily rather than dramatically.

“We have 36 destinations from EMA this year and think we have a good spread that we’ll continue to serve at good frequencies.

“Over the past 15 years, we've proven we’re a good, stable and reliable operator that offers excellent customer service.

“We’re very financially stable and are committed to being at EMA for a long time to come.”

Jet2.com first landed at the Castle Donington Airport in 2010, when it had four planes stationed there and 150 staff.

Since then, it has added three more planes – with capacity also served by aircraft in Alicante and Palma – and flown 4.5 million passengers, at 93 percent capacity, to destinations including Budapest, Corfu, Dubrovnik, Faro, Ibiza, Lanzarote, Prague, Salzburg, Tenerife and Verona.