More than 1,000 new jobs are to be created at East Midlands Airport after a new £114 million air freight terminal covering 28.5 acres was given the go-ahead.

Parcel delivery giants UPS are to build a new sorting and delivery complex at East Midlands Gateway, to the east of the Castle Donington airport, after permission was granted by North West Leicestershire District Council.

The site, which is between the airport and M1, is next to Pegasus Business Park and is currently used for parking.

According to the plans, the centre will be in operation 24 hours a day and will employ 936 staff by 2019 and 1,392 by 2025.

East Midlands Airport is already UPS's biggest air gateway in Britain and its second biggest in Europe, behind Cologne.

Its current hub covers 86,000 sq ft and employs 342 package handlers, screeners, clerical workers, support staff, team leaders, supervisors and a manager.

Over the past decade it has processed 100 million packages at the hub, serviced by six flights a day.

It is understood the parcel giants could invest up to £114 million in the new site – making it one of the biggest projects the multi-billion dollar international corporation has ever undertaken.

Planning documents, which were submitted to the district council as part of its application, state that the new complex will speed up the operations of UPS at the airport and provide it with room for growth.

The main hub would have more than 450,000sq ft of floor space. A smaller office building to the east of the main hub would have 28,000 sq ft of floor space.

The documents, submitted by AECOM, on behalf of UPS, said: "The proposed development represents a continuation to support the ongoing development of freight and logistics operations at East Midlands Airport.

"This is through relocating the existing UPS hub building to the new site previously developed as brownfield site.

"The facility aims to provide the requirement for UPS freight and logistics operations expansion and add to the already substantial employment generating by the UPS facility.

"The scheme has been specially designed with sensitivity regarding the surrounding users."

East Midlands Airport already handles more than 320,000 tonnes of flown cargo every year.

The airport hopes to triple freight shipments to one million tonnes a year within the next 10 to 20 years.

It is already a UK hub for UPS, and provides support operations for TNT and Royal Mail. In 2016, DHL opened a £90 million extension to its huge depot on the site.