Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A haul of celebrity goods - including a shirt owned by John Lennon and a satin glove worn by Madonna - sold at an Etwall auction house for more than £25,000.

The stars' former clothes were among a set of hundreds of antiques and collectables sold by a Dubai collector at Hansons Auctioneers, in Heage Lane, Etwall at the company's antiques and collector's auction on February 15, 17, 19 and 20.

One of the star items was a grey denim shirt owned by John Lennon during the Beatles tour of Australia in 1964, which was snapped up by a private overseas buyer for £4,000.

A number of statues formed part of the sale, along with a decorative bronze statue of a woman drinking, which fetched £1,900.

Another celebrity item sold was an autographed satin glove, which came framed with a backstage pass for Madonna's 'Drowned World Tour 2001', and went for £70.

A signed Thomas Davidson Battle of Trafalgar oil on canvas sold for £2,400, and a 17th century portrait of a cavalier smashed its £800 estimate, fetching £2,200.

Charles Hanson, owner of the auction house, said: "We billed this as the sale which brought treasures from Dubai to Derby and, for a while at least, the Midlands city became the Dubai of the art world.

"This was an important collection which we were delighted to market from Derby to the world. We were equally delighted to see the items sell for in excess of £25,000.

"It's no surprise that John Lennon's shirt soared to £4,000. After all, he co-founded the Beatles, the most commercially successful band in the history of pop music.

"Other items such as the paintings and statues also caught many bidders' eyes, as did some fine pieces of furniture. For example, a Louis XV-style writing desk sold for £350.

"It was a rare opportunity for people to buy classic antiques as well as more quirky or unusual items, not often seen in a saleroom. They grasped that opportunity."