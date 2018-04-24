The video will start in 8 Cancel

Nearly 400 new homes being built in Hatton will lead to South Derbyshire's largest secondary school taking on even more pupils.

Bellway Homes had planning permission approved in January 2017 by South Derbyshire District Council for a total of 385 homes. The application has now come back to the planning committee so they could decide on minor changes.

The homes scheme will mean that John Port School, in nearby Etwall, will need to take on a total of 84 more pupils. The school already has more than 2,000 pupils.

The proposals will now see more than £2 million pumped into the area through agreements with local schools and healthcare services. Money will also be spent on maintaining flood defences.

Bellway has agreed to pump £1.6 million into local schools to help with the impact of more children needing places when the development is completed.

The housebuilder will provide £136,788 for 12 primary places at Heath Fields Primary, £1,030,570 for 60 secondary places at John Port Academy and £447,069 for 24 post-16 places also at John Port.

Hilton Surgery will also be given £152,140 so that the practice can expand and provide additional services in the area to accommodate the increase in residents in Hatton.

And Bellway will divert £393,038 to the maintenance of flood defences following objections from householders and Hatton Parish Council.

Councillors approved the changes unanimously, with no objections to the proposed alterations.