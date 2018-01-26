Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Advice has been issued to parents at a South Derbyshire school after some pupils suffered a reaction to a vaccination.

Parents of pupils at John Port School, in Etwall, received a message advising them to contact their GP surgery for advice about side effects after year nine children received the teenage three-in-one booster jab against tetanus, diphtheria and polio, as well as a meningitis vaccination against four types of the deadly disease on Wednesday, January 24.

One mum, who did not want to be named, said she had to keep her year 9 son off school yesterday, Thursday, January 25, after he woke up in the middle of the night complaining of feeling ill.

She said: "He woke me at 4am and said he was hot and had a bad headache. I felt his skin and he was burning up. The scrap of paper he was sent home with spelling out what vaccinations he'd had and how to deal with any side effects said to administer paracetamol or ibuprofen so I gave him liquid paracetamol and water and he eventually went back to sleep.

"This morning his fever was not so severe but he still had a headache and then an upset stomach. He was in no state for school. Three of his friends who he was supposed to go to school with contacted him to say they were sick, too. I thought for three of his friendship group to all be ill was surprising and a little worrying."

The mum said she had searched the internet in the night to double check there was nothing else she could do for her son and read that one in 10 children develop similar symptoms after the teenager booster jab.

Karen Squire, head teacher at John Port head teacher, said: "Some students do seem to have reacted to the vaccination on this occasion. The vaccinations are administered by the NHS, John Port School just provides the facility for this to happen. Parents have been advised to contact their doctor's surgery for advice about side effects if their child is ill."

On the NHS Choices website the following advice is given if people are unwell after the jab:

If you have a fever of 38C or higher after the immunisation, you should take paracetamol or ibuprofen.

If your temperature is still high after the second dose of painkillers, speak to your GP or call NHS 111.

Remember, you shouldn't take medicines that contain aspirin if you're under 16.