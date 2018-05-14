Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A film company behind the award-winning short production about the murder Measham teenager Kayleigh Haywood is back in the spotlight with a video on the reality of end of life care.

LOROS Hospice has teamed up with Loughborough-based film agency Affixxius Films, to create a short video about the reality of what end of life care is like.

Leicester-based LOROS (Leicestershire and Rutland Organisation for the Relief of Suffering) provides care and support to terminally ill patients, their family and carers, including ones from the Burton and South Derbyshire area.

‘The End’ is a 90-second bold and powerful depiction of end of life care. It showcases the ethos of LOROS and gives viewers an insight into what the hospice can offer, in what is often the hardest time of people’s lives, said a spokesman.

He said: "The thought-provoking video aims to demonstrate what, in effect, LOROS really means. It’s difficult to include all of the work LOROS does as a hospice, so the goal is to try and encapsulate what it stands for."

Jo Kavanagh, director of care services at LOROS Hospice, said: “We are trying a different approach to promote what we do as a hospice.

"'The End' has been produced to provoke an emotive response, and to hopefully get people thinking and talking about what happens at the end of their lives.

“We want to send out a memorable message about end of life care and demonstrate the difference the hospice can make to patients and families.

“It is only a minute and a half long but we hope that it captures the essence of the care that we deliver and helps to dispel some of the myths often associated with hospices."

Affixxius Films is well-known for the production of the award-winning ‘Kayleigh’s Love Story’, the tragic true story about murdered Ashby School teenager Kayleigh Haywood.

Speaking about ‘The End’, Miles Latham, of Affixxius Films, said: “It is a great honour for the team at Affixxius Films to be working alongside LOROS on this exciting project.

“From a storytelling perspective, LOROS have been admirably brave in allowing us to portray their incredible work in such a provocative and realistic way.

“The sense of optimism and human kindness in the darkest of times is, without doubt, one of the most remarkable sides to the LOROS provision, and we sincerely hope that this film project will reflect that.” added Miles.

‘The End’ will be released during the same week as the ‘Dying Matters’ awareness week, which runs from May 14 to 20 and raises awareness of dying, death and bereavement.

When the charity was first registered in 1977 the letters in LOROS stood for the Leicester Organisation for the Relief Of Suffering. In 1984 the name was changed to the Leicestershire and Rutland Organisation for the Relief of Suffering as the scope was extended to include Leicestershire and Rutland.

Kayleigh, 15, was murdered by Stephen Beadman in 2015 after she was lured to the home of Luke Harlow who groomed her online. Her body was found in a field north of Ibstock on November 18, 2015.

Beadman was jailed for life and will serve a minimum of 35 years for raping and murdering Kayleigh, while Luke Harlow has been locked up for 12 years for grooming her.