Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The horrific case of Measham teenager Kayleigh Haywood, who was raped and murdered after meeting a man online, helped catch a sexual predator in Derbyshire.

Child sex abuser Dilan Amin ran the Famous Shop, in Pear Tree Road, Normanton, and lived nearby, a court has heard.

He sexually assaulted victims and engaged in sexual activity with underage girls, one as young as 13.

He was trapped after the teacher of one of his victims intervened when the youngster came to school drunk, with alcohol "oozing" from her, the hearing was told.

The teacher became concerned about the formerly hard-working student, who she said "desperately, desperately needed to be loved or liked by someone".

After she took the girl aside and showed her a video made about the abuse and death of Measham youngster Kayleigh, aged 15, the teacher said the girl poured out the details of being abused by Amin.

The video, entitled Kayleigh's Love Story, tells the story of the 15-year-old who was groomed online by Luke Harlow, a man she had never met. She was later raped and murdered by Harlow's next door neighbour, Stephen Beadman.

On Friday, June 22, Amin was sentenced at Derby Crown Court to 12 years for abusing five underage girls.

At his trial last year, the court heard how the teacher at a Derby school suspected something was wrong with a girl pupil.

And it was after watching the film in January 2017 that the teen told her teacher how she was preyed on by Amin.

She told police how Amin had groomed her and then taken her to the International Hotel in Burton Road, Derby.

The teacher said she suspected something was wrong when the girl had arrived at school drunk one morning.

The teacher told the court: "She's always been a hardworking student.

"We've worked quite closely with her and tried to build on her self-esteem. She tries to make friends but it does not always work well.

"She's polite. She desperately, desperately needed to be loved or liked by someone."

She gave evidence about how she was concerned when the girl met another teenager who "did not attend school regularly".

The teacher said the morning after it later emerged the girl had spent the night with Amin, she could smell alcohol on her and it was "oozing from her".

The teacher reported her concerns to social services on the same day.

She later played the Kayleigh video to the pupil and the girl told her: "I'm not going to lie to you."

The teacher said: "At that point she proceeded to tell me what had happened over the Christmas period.

"She told me she had been with the other girl to the International Hotel. She said she had been taken there by a man called Dilan."

She said watching the film "opened the floodgates".

She said the girl told how she was given cocaine and took it through a £5 note and went through what happened at the hotel.

After police interviewed her, it led to others and the investigation into Amin opened.

The court heard how Amin would give girls cocaine, cannabis, alcohol and ecstasy in return for sexual favours.

His grooming and abuse had a devastating impact on his five victims, who were aged between 13 and 18.

Victim impact statements from the girls, who were abused at Amin’s flat next to the shop and another at the International Hotel in Burton Road, Derby, were read out in court by prosecutor Ian West.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

One brave youngster said: "He's horrible. He has no soul". Another girl said she has nightmares every night because of what the 28-year-old has done to her.

Reading the statement out, Mr West said: "I wake up in a state of shock. It takes a long time for me to get back to sleep. I feel isolated and lonely. I have difficulty making friends. I cannot trust anyone."

Mr West said the girl, who was 15 at the time of the abuse, said she feels "ashamed" of what happened to her.

Amin faced a trial last year where he was found guilty of causing/inciting prostitution for gain, paying for the sexual services of a girl between the ages of 13 and 15 and the sexual assault of a child.

In April, he pleaded guilty to four other charges of sexual activity with a child, sexual assault of a child and sexual assault.

Separately, he pleaded guilty to his part in a robbery of a man who was walking in Derby when four men pounced on him, brutally attacked him and stole £7,000.

Mr West went into details about the abuse Amin inflicted on his victims. This included one incident at his home involving a 16-year-old girl he sexually assaulted.

Mr West said: "Amin grabbed hold of her and threw her on the bed. He was stronger than her and was holding her down tight.

"She struggled to get away and she was saying she would not have sex with him."

Now, as a result of his convictions, the failed asylum seeker who came to the UK when he was 15, faces the threat of deportation when he is finally released from prison.

Judge Jonathan Bennett, who sat through the trial last year, said: "You were running the Famous Shop. You pleaded guilty to some of them [the charges] but it was a complete change in your stance.

"You are a sexual predator. You targeted young, vulnerable girls.

"You did this over a lengthy time, for about four years. You groomed them.

"You offered some drugs. You used these girls as just objects. The shop was your modus operandi and was central to your operation."

He commended the work of the teacher who recognised one of Amin's victims had arrived at school drunk.

He talked about how Amin was served with a warning by police because of concerns over his contact with a child.

Judge Bennett added: "You are a dangerous offender to young, vulnerable girls." Amin showed no emotion during the sentencing hearing.