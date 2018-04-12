Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kind-hearted mourners have helped raise more than £38,000 in memory of their loved ones - including nearly £3,000 for an orphanage in Kenya started by a woman from Burton.

A total of 90 charities across the Midlands region have received a vital funding boost after special JustGiving pages were created as part of online tributes during the past 12 months.

Central England Co-operative Funeralcare colleagues have been working closely with families to help create a lasting legacy for friends and relatives by supporting a charity close to their heart.

Some of the charities to receive major funding boosts include Cancer Research UK, Help for Heroes and the Alzheimer's Society.

A total of £2,850 was collected for Footprints Orphanage, which was launched by Kerry Watson, from Burton, to provide food, shelter and education for orphaned and vulnerable children in Kenya.

Kevin Crute, head of funeralcare at Central England Co-op, said: "Our colleagues work with families to ensure that the lives of loved ones are honoured in a respectful and befitting way.

"Following a rise in the number of people wanting to personalise and pre-plan their funerals, we have witnessed a growing trend of people wanting to help raise funds for a worthy cause of personal significance after their passing.

"The growing advent of people using sites such as JustGiving also gives an extra boost as it allows charities to reclaim GiftAid – meaning more money is going to support vital groups and projects that they normally would have missed out on.

"While many people will still want to give donations by cash or cheque, we are pleased to be able to support families who want to use new technology to help create a worthwhile legacy for their loved one or for people who want to plan ahead and ensure a cause close to them gets the funds they need."

More people than ever now want to have a say on how they will be remembered and this has resulted in people looking to manage their funeral by pre-paying and pre-planning – such as organising an online obituary and JustGiving page.

Mr Crute said: "Certainly we would advise people to pre-plan if there's something specific that they would like for their funeral service.

"People can record their ideas using our funeral wishes cards and we endeavour to provide everything they want.

"Pre-planning lessens the burden on friends and family. At the time of need, whether the death is expected or not, it is an emotional time for all involved.

"A pre-planned funeral means that the family can take some comfort from the fact that the person who's passed away is having their wishes met."

Further information on raising money in memory of a loved one is also available by visiting www.prepaidfunerals.coop/ , emailing funeralplanning@centralengland.coop or by calling 0800 454 552.