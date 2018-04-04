Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Swadlincote's tattoo artist to the stars, Kevin Paul is making his mark in the world of skincare products - by teaming up with global giants Nivea.

Kevin, who was born in Leeds but moved to Swadlincote when he was six, has been making waves in the tattoo world, inking everyone from Harry Styles to Ed Sheeran.

Now he has teamed up with Nivea, to become the face of its new men's skincare range. He is the first person to be used in a national skincare campaign with blacked-out arms, a tattoo which uses solid black ink on a certain part of the body.

He is also the first tattooist to be used in a campaign with Nivea and to be featured in GQ magazine.

With 20 years' experience under his belt, Kevin says one of the most important things for people with new tattoos to look after is their skin.

The father-of-three said: "When you get a nice painting, you hang it on the wall and that's it; it will stay there looking just as good as the day you got it.

"With skin it is a little different. Skin ages, it gets damaged by the sun, it gets cut and bruised. It's hard to keep skin as pure as a blank canvas.

"You see now there are men shaving their arms and really taking good care of their skin because they want to show off their tattoos. The better condition your skin is in, the better the tattoo will look and the better it will last."

Kevin first became interested in doodling and tattoo art when he was at school, and admits to spending more time drawing in his books than doing his schoolwork.

When he left school, he worked in two Burton tattoo studios before opening his own in Stapenhill. After he moved to Derby, he opened a studio in Melbourne where he still works today.

The 36-year-old says he has turned many similar deals down in the past, but was attracted by the Nivea proposition.

He said: "I remember when I was a kid my dad always used to use Nivea. I always thought of it as an older person's product because my dad used it, but now it seems they are trying to cater for all ages.

"For some reason, I just kept thinking about my dad using it, so that is why I felt it was right to get invovled.

"Nivea sent me some of the products and I really liked them and I recommend them to my customers."

Kevin said he was "treated like royalty" during the photo shoot and filming for the campaign.

"One minute I was doing a photo shoot, then I was filming an interview. It was a hectic day but a lot of fun!"

Kevin Paul's full feature in GQ will appear in April's edition of the magazine, on sale from Thursday, April 5.

Who is Kevin Paul?

Kevin Paul is known as the "celebrity tattoo artist" to big names, from Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles to Lucy Spraggan and Paddy Considine.

The lion he tattooed on Ed Sheeran's chest is arguably one of the most famous tattoos in the world.

He also starred on Channel 5's popular show Tattoo Disasters, where he was tasked with covering some of the worst tattoos on members of the public.

Last year, he made headlines when he tattooed a bee onto a victim of last May's Manchester Arena bombing, Martin Hibbert, who was left paralysed after the attack.