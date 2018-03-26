Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Masked robbers brandishing knives burst into a convenience store near Burton and threatened staff before escaping with charity money and cigarettes.

It is the third time the store has been targeted by thieves since it opened in March, last year.

In what police have described as a "terrifying ordeal", staff at the Co-op food store, in Manor Road, Kings Bromley, were forced to empty the safe of cash and charity money, it has been revealed.

Staffordshire Police are now appealing for witnesses following the armed robbery, which happened on Friday, March 23, to come forward.

Raiders, one carrying a knife, forced staff to empty the safe and also stole money destined for charity. They also took a large amount of cigarettes.

A spokesman for the force said: "We were called just before 10pm after three offenders wearing face coverings forced their way into the Co-op store, in Manor Road.

"One of the robbers brandished a knife and forced staff to empty the safe of cash and charity money, while the other two attackers stole a large amount of cigarettes from the display.

"The offenders were wearing dark clothing and one was described as having a Birmingham accent. We are also looking for a dark coloured 4×4 type vehicle in connection with the robbery.

"This was a terrifying ordeal for the staff and we would urge witnesses to come forward and speak to us. We are continuing with the investigation and have increased the police presence in the area following this incident."

A spokesman for the Co-op said its staff were not injured during the incident but were shaken.

The spokesman said: “There was an incident at our Manor Road store, in Kings Bromley, just before 10pm on Friday, March 23, when armed intruders entered the store.

"Fortunately no-one was hurt, but colleagues were shaken. And we would like to thank the police for its response.

"We appeal for anyone with information to come forward to the police, who are investigating. The store has re-opened to serve the community.

“The Co-op takes retail crime very seriously – with safety and security of utmost importance. We work closely with police and other crime prevention bodies to implement a range of measures designed to deter and disrupt criminal activity, and increase the likelihood of convictions.”

Anyone with any information should call Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 886 of March 23.

The store opened on March 2, last year following a £500,000 investment, creating 16 jobs.

However, it has been targeted at least three times since.

In August last year, a digger was used by raiders to smash their way into the side of the store in a night-time ram raid. It caused extensive damage to two large side windows in the store. The JCB machine could still be seen lodged in the side of the store the following morning. However, the robbers escaped empty-handed.

On Saturday, December 9, it was targeted again after burglars stole thousands of pounds worth of cigarettes.

The men are reported to have smashed their way into the premises.

No arrests have yet to be made from both offences and police are re-appealing for any more information.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 150 of December 9 or 60 of August 2.