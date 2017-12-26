The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Staffordshire woman fraudulently used a pensioner's savings to fund her own holiday, a court has heard.

Andrea Dean was granted 'deputyship' of a 76-year-old man’s finances by the Court of Protection, but used most of the man’s savings to fund her own lifestyle.

The 49-year-old, from Kingstone, pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position when she appeared at Stafford Crown Court and has been sentenced to three years behind bars.

The Whitehall Close resident was rumbled when a routine Court of Protection audit found she had used her deputyship to make "gifts" to herself.

They included cash, a holiday, trips to the theatre, concert tickets and spa days.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicki Furlong, of Staffordshire Police's force safeguarding and investigation team, said Dean had broken "very clear rules".

She said: "Dean was in a position of trust and she helped herself to the assets she was supposed to be managing.

"Those with power of attorney or deputyship should make decisions that are in the best interests of the person they are assisting.

"There are very strict rules about what can be given as gifts and claimed as expenses to prevent this sort of behaviour."

A police spokesman said financial abuse, which means "stealing or defrauding someone else’s goods or property", has become a huge issue.

Such has been the scale of the problem, the Government gave it a legal definition through the Care Act in July.

The spokesman said: "When a person is appointed to help with managing another’s finances and they are unsure of the rules and restrictions of how they should go about doing that, they should contact the Office of the Public Guardian or seek legal advice to ensure they fully understand their role."

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: "Safeguarding vulnerable people is our priority.

"We take swift action if any abuse is reported and have a zero tolerance approach to any attorney or deputy who breaks the law."