A 27-year-old woman is to stand trial accused of trespassing, stealing and allegedly subjecting a person to violence.

Kristy Martin, of Lullington Road, Overseal, has appeared at Derby Crown Court where she denied the charge.

She is charged with entering a home in Drayton Street, Swadlincote, on August 8, last year, as a trespasser and allegedly stealing jeans, a wallet and £110 in cash when a person within the building was allegedly subjected to violence.

She is due to to stand trial in the week commencing August 6.

She answers conditional bail not to contact the alleged victim and not to enter Drayton Street. She must also report to Burton Police Station between noon and 2pm every Tuesday and Friday.