The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists are experiencing heavy traffic on the A50 in and around Uttoxeter this afternoon as roadworks cause congestion.

Drivers are moving slowly on the dual carriageway's westbound side between the turn-offs to the A515, near Doveridge, and B5030 at the the Little Chef roundabout.

Emergency repairs are being carried out today, January 19, leading to one lane being closed by highways bosses.

Traffic information website Inrix is reporting queueing traffic on the highway as a result.

Meanwhile, busy traffic is also being reported in Mayfield Road, heading into Ashbourne.

The congestion is between the A52 and the junction of School Lane and Church Street.

Inrix has described traffic flow in the surrounding area as "busy but moving" at this stage.

Stay tuned to the Burton Mail website for more travel news going forward.