Parents, villagers and supporters have just a few days to make their voices heard in a bid to save a 150-year-old primary school from closure.

The consultation process centred on whether or not Henry Prince First School should shut its doors comes to an end on Friday, December 8.

Campaigners have spent the last two months lobbying education chiefs to plug a funding black hole long enough for it to attract more pupils in a bid to stay open.

Despite central government deciding how much cash each school receives, campaigners have called on Staffordshire County Council to save the school.

Those calls culminated in parents picketing outside the council's HQ, the County Buildings, in Stafford, a few weeks ago.

But the campaign started in mid-October, when governors were "left with no option" but to launch a consultation on the school's closure.

Chris Kinman, chairman of the board of governors, said: "What we need is for parents to send their children to this school.

"The core of the problem is that only 50 per cent of children in the catchment area come to our school, despite our 'good' Ofsted rating and the wonderfully warm and welcoming environment at Henry Prince.

"We are urging the public to lobby Staffordshire County Council and ask them to provide funding on a 'special case' basis to keep the school viable until numbers increase.

"If we had indications from parents who wish to send their children to this school in the next few years, that may help to stay the hand of the county council because they could see there is a likely upturn in numbers."

At a public meeting last week, it was revealed another 12 pupils were needed on the school's register to make it viable.

Philip White, county council cabinet member for skills and employability, said: "All children in Staffordshire are entitled to receive a good quality education, an education that offers maximum benefits to pupils and gives them the academic and social skills they need to move into secondary education and beyond.

"Henry Prince is a 'good' school, but as schools receive their funding from government based on the number of pupils they have, the school is not currently financially sustainable.

"We are supporting teachers and governors to do what is right for their school, and encourage parents and the wider community to make their views heard throughout the governing body consultation."

Henry Prince was opened in the 1860s after villagers helped raise money to supplement £200 left by Mr Prince in a will.

If it was to close, it would bring more than a century-and-a-half of education in Mayfield to an end.

Youngsters in the village would have to use public transport to get to Dove First School, in Rocester, which is five miles away.

Anyone who wants to take part in the consultation and give their thoughts to the county council should email office@henryprince.staffs.sch.uk