A Burton man has appeared in court charged with running a brothel and human trafficking offences.

Laszlo Balogh, 58, of Hawkins Lane appeared before magistrates on Thursday morning, April 26, after he was charged with conspiracy to traffic a person with a view to sexually exploiting them and a second charge of controlling a brothel for the purpose of prostitution.

He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court when the case was committed to Derby Crown Court, where Balogh will next appear on May 17. He has been remanded in custody until that date.

Last week another Burton man was arrested along with a man from Derby when police executed warrants in the towns.

Geza Hovarth, 32, of Station Court, Burton, and Daniel Zemencsik, 27, of Uttoxeter New Road, Derby, faced the same charges as Balogh and have also been remanded in custody until they appear in court on May 17.