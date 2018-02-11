The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Sainsbury's store in Church Gresley has suffered a break-in during the early hours of this morning.

The incident caused the store to be closed for more than four hours this morning.

A spokesman from Derbyshire police has confirmed that officers were called to the Sainsbury's Local store, in Glamorgan Way, Church Gresley, at around 2am of Sunday, February 11.

A forensic team visited the shop this morning, with a spokesman from the shop confirming it had reopened at around 11.30am, more than four hours after it was supposed to open at 7am.

A Derbyshire police spokesman said: "We can confirm we were called to the shop in the early hours of this morning at around 2am.

"Officers attended and a forensics team was investigating."

Anybody with any information is being asked to contact Derbyshire police on 101, quoting incident number 1800066866.