Latest planning applications submitted to East Staffordshire Borough Council include:

Town Hall, King Edward Place, Burton - Listed Building application to reposition a timber gate and fence two metres forward.

5 Newman Drive, Branston - Erection of a single storey front and rear extension and retention of garage conversion.

19 Saxon Street, Stapenhill - Erection of a part first floor and two storey rear extension.

Adjacent to Fairview, Anslow Lane, Rolleston on Dove - Erection of a detached home and amendment to existing access to serve both homes.

2 The Lawns, Rolleston on Dove - External alteration to facilitate the sub-division to form hairdressing salon on ground floor with flat above and a separate home.

Barton Quarry, Walton Lane, Barton Turn, Barton under Needwood - Consultation - Western Extension to Barton Quarry between the A38 and the railway line to extract 6.3 million tonnes of sand and gravel over a period of 10 years and to restore the site to landscaped water areas with biodiversity, landscape and flood alleviation benefits.

38 Efflinch Lane, Barton Under Needwood - Prior Notification for the erection of a single storey rear extension, 5.775m from the original rear wall, 3.383m to the highest point of the roof and 3.133m to the eaves.

76 High Street, Burton - Retention of existing ground floor commercial space to front of premises and change of use of first and second floors to form two separate homes, roof alterations to provide entrance balcony and balustrade and provision of external staircase.

Wellington Street Almshouses, Wellington Street, Burton - Crown lift (T1 to T6) to 2.4 metres to clear footpath or 6.5 metres to clear carriageway above ground level of six London plane trees.

Land at Fauld Industrial Estate, Fauld Lane, Fauld - Erection of a detached industrial building comprising of two units for General Industrial (Class B2).