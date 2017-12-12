The video will start in 8 Cancel

While the majority of schools were shut yesterday due to adverse weather conditions, some are set to reopen today.

We are now adding to the list

St Modwen's Primary School:

The Burton school has confirmed it will be closed today. It said that due to dangerous travel conditions for pupils and staff and an extremely icy site we will have to close the school today.

Hartshorne Primary School:

School will open at 10am Tuesday, December 12 to ensure the safety of the playground from the overnight freeze.

John Taylor High School

John Taylor, in Barton on Dunstall Road has confirmed on Facebook that the school will be open as usual for staff and pupils.

Eureka Primary School

The Swadlincote school will be open as normal on Tuesday. A statement on the school's website read: "School will be open tomorrow as normal.

"The caretaker has been at school today clearing all pathways and the car park, gritted and checked the boiler is working!"

The William Allitt School

Swadlincote school, William Allitt School has confirmed on Twitter that they will be open on Tuesday.

Pingle Academy

The Pingle Academy, on Coronation Street in Swadlincote will re-open at normal time on Tuesday, December 12.

John Port School

John Port School in Etwall has confirmed it will re-open at 10am on Tuesday.

A statement on the school's website reads: "School will open at 10am on Tuesday 12th December to ensure the safety of the school site following the freezing temperatures forecast overnight.

"We apologise for the confusion earlier today, we cleared the site and tried as hard as we could to keep the school open, but the temperature dropped and the site re-froze. Unfortunately we had to make the decision to close because the school site was unsafe for students and staff.

"Due to the forecast, we will open at 10am tomorrow, to allow extra time to make the site safe. Students are to report to registration at 10am, and then will go to Period 2 at 10.15am.

"Bus services 215, 217, 221, 240, 232, 231 and 228 will run at the later time, subject to road conditions. Due to other commitments, other services may not be able to run. We understand if some students are unable to make it to school tomorrow due to bus transport issues."

Church Gresley Infant and Nursery School

Church Gresley Infant and Nursery school will re-open as normal on Tuesday.

Parents and children are being urged to walk to school.

A statement on the school’s website says: "School will re-open to the infant children at normal time tomorrow, Tuesday 12th December.

"Please walk to school where possible. We are hoping that the nursery pm trip will go ahead. We will contact you to confirm after 8am Tuesday morning.

"Apologies for any inconvenience Monday's closure caused."

Findern Primary School

Findern Primary School confirmed on Twitter that the school would reopen on Tuesday, December 12.

The tweet reads: "School will be open on Tues 12th Dec. Mr Lister has cleared some paths and gritted but everyone will need to be very careful due to freezing conditions tonight."

Abbott Beyne School

The Burton school will be open as normal at 8.30am on Tuesday, December 12.

But there will be no student travel between sites, according to the school's Facebook page.

Albert Village Community Primary School

The primary school will be open on Tuesday, as confirmed on their Facebook page.

Anglesey Primary Academy, Burton

According to the school's website, the school will reopen on Tuesday at the normal time.

All Saints' C.E. Primary School, Alrewas

The school will be open as normal on Tuesday.

Early years and KS1 should enter through the main entrance, while juniors should enter the usual gate.

The school have also advised to bring a change of footwear in case children go outside.

Belmont Primary School

The website reads that the school will be open on Tuesday, December 12, and lunch will be pizza.

Edge Hill Junior School

The school's website confirms that the school will open on Tuesday, reading: "School open tomorrow Tuesday, December 12 as normal. Non-uniform and bingo to go ahead as planned. Bingo: doors open at 6.30pm and eyes down 7pm. Thank you."

Grange Community Infants' School, Burton

The Grange Community Infants School website confirms that the school will open on Tuesday.

Granville Academy

According to the Granville Academies website, it will be open on Tuesday.

Linton Primary School

Linton Primary School's dedicated website confirms that the school will be open as normal on Tuesday, December 12.

The Moseley Academy

A statement on the school's website reads: "SCHOOL OPEN - TUESDAY 12th DECEMBER. Please take extra care when travelling to school. Be aware of slippy pavements around school and cross carefully with Mrs Bailey.

"Please use the cleared and gritted paths when coming onto the school site. Don't worry if you are slightly late, just make sure you arrive safely. Thank you."

Netherseal St Peter's C E Primary School

The school will be open as usual on Tuesday, according to the school's website.

Newhall Infant and Nursery School

The school will be open as normal, as per the school website.

Paget High School, Branston

A statement on the school website reads: "We are back open Tuesday 12th December. Please wrap up warm and take care traveling to school."

These are schools that were confirmed to have closed on Monday, December 11, but are yet to see an update from about Tuesday.

Schools closed so far:

The de Ferrers Academy, Burton

Elmsleigh Infant & Nursery School

Eton Park Junior School

Fountains Primary School, Stretton

Fountains High School, Stretton

Holy Rosary Catholic Primary School

Horninglow Primary School

Kingfisher Academy, Burton

Lansdowne Infant School, Burton

Overseal Primary School

Paulet High School

Pennine Way Junior Academy

Richard Clarke First School, Abbots Bromley

Richard Wakefield Primary School

Riverview Primary and Nursery School

Robert Sutton Catholic Sports College, Stapenhill

Rosliston CE Primary School

Rykneld Primary School

Scientia Academy, Burton

Stanton Primary School

St George’s C of E Controlled Primary School

St Stephen's Primary School, Fradley

Tower View Primary School

Victoria Community School

Violet Way Academy, Burton

Winshill Village Primary and Nursery

Yoxall St Peter's Primary School

If there are any other closures we may have missed, let us know by emailing helen.kreft@burtonmail.co.uk