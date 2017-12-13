Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's gone down in history as one of the most popular comedy sketches of all time - and it's going under the hammer thanks to Etwall auction house Hansons.

The original handwritten script of The Two Ronnies' celebrated Fork Handles sketch is up for grabs - and it could be yours for £30,000.

The inimitable script, written by the late Ronnie Barker, is widely regarded as one of the funniest of all TV comedy moments and continues to appeal across the generations.

It was written in red ink by the notoriously publicity-shy Barker, who died in 2005, under his pseudonym, Gerald Wiley, which he used to stop expectations growing from seeing his name on a script.

The sketch, also known as The Hardware Shop, has been enjoyed by millions, and can be regularly found on 'best-ever' lists.

It was crowned the funniest comedy moment of the 70s on UKTV and finished fifth in Channel 4's 'Fifty Greatest Comedy Sketches countdown', from 2005.

First aired in September 1976, the sketch shows Barker entering a hardware shop with a shopping list and appears to ask for four candles in a broad southern accent.

The shopkeeper, Ronnie Corbett, in typical fashion, hands him four candles, to which Barker replies: "No, fork 'andles! 'Andles for forks!".

The script previously sold in auction for £48,000 in 2007, and was also seen on an edition of the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow in 2006. Its current estimate is for between £30,000 and £40,000.

Consultant at Hansons Auctioneers and TV antiques expert Marc Allum said: "I saw the script in 2006 and filmed it for the Antiques Roadshow at Carters Steam Fair in North London. It was then subsequently shown to Ronnie Corbett who confirmed its authenticity.

"On the day when I filmed it I was completely amazed. To hold Ronnie Barker's handwritten script for one of the most iconic comedy sketches in history was beyond words."

The sentiment was echoed by Jim Spencer, manuscripts expert at Hansons Auctioneers, who said: "It is an honour to handle and catalogue such an important archive.

"The fork handles sketch is one of the great, most memorable, most iconic comedy sketches of all time.

"It's as familiar as Del Boy falling through the bar, or Basil Fawlty saying 'Don't mention the war.' Reading the script, I couldn't help chuckling aloud, the characteristic wordplay and comic use of homophones coming to life on the page, confusing hoes with pantyhose, or recommending ointment for saw-tips.

"This ink on paper is the conception of something that has raised millions of smiles and continues to entertain people to this day.

"I told a friend I'd catalogue this script and he said, 'I was watching that last night!' That's how familiar and famous this work is."

Charles Hanson, the owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said: "Observational comedy is all the rage today but The Two Ronnies were masters of it decades ago.

"When the late Ronnie Corbett authenticated the script, he noted that while it was unusual for Barker to write in red ink, it was undoubtedly his handwriting.

"Corbett surmised that the script may have been donated to a charity fund-raiser, as Barker, being uncomfortable with appearing in public, would often donate an item to charity rather than appear in person."

The 'fork handles' script will go under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers, in Heage Lane, Etwall on Wednesday, December 20.

The complete lot includes a pair of spectacles used in The Two Ronnies, with a letter signed by Ronnie Barker and an authentication certificate, as well as a colour print of the 'fork handles' sketch signed by Ronnie Barker and Ronnie Corbett.

Meanwhile, Ronnie Corbett's daughter Sophie opened a boutique in Brighton in 2014 which she named Four Candles.

Fork handles script

This is how some of the most memorable moments from the sketch unfolded, as written in the script.

Based in a hardware shop, Ronnie Corbett is behind the counter, wearing a warehouse jacket. He has just finished serving a customer.

Robbie Barker enters the shop, wearing a scruffy tank-top and beanie.

Barker: Four candles!

Corbett: Four candles?

Barker: Four candles.

(Ronnie Corbett makes for a box, and gets out four candles. He places them on the counter)

Barker: No, four candles!

Corbett: Well there you are, four candles!

Barker: No, fork 'andles! 'Andles for forks!

(Ronnie Corbett puts the candles away, and goes to get a fork handle. He places it onto the counter)

Corbett: Fork handles. Thought you said 'four candles!' Next?

Barker: "Got any plugs?

Corbett: Plugs. What kind of plugs?

Barker: A rubber one, bathroom

(Ronnie Corbett gets out a box of bath plugs, and places it on the counter)

Corbett: What size?

Barker: Thirteen amp!

Corbett: It's electric bathroom plugs, we call them, in the trade. Electric bathroom plugs!

(He puts the box away, gets out another box, and places on the counter an electric plug, then puts the box away)

Barker: Saw tips!

Corbett: Saw tips? What d'you want? Ointment, or something like that?

Barker: No, saw tips for covering saws.

Corbett: Oh, haven't got any, haven't got any. Comin' in, but we haven' got any. Next?

Barker: 'O's!

Corbett: 'O's?

Barker: 'O''s.

(He goes to get a hoe, and places it on the counter)

Barker: No, 'O's!

Corbett: 'O's! I thought you said 'O! (he takes the hose back, and gets a hose, whilst muttering) When you said 'O's, I thought you said 'O! 'O's!

(He places the hose onto the counter)

Barker: No, 'O's!

Corbett: O's? Oh, you mean panty 'o's, panty 'o's! (he picks up a pair of tights from beside him)

Barker: No, no, 'O's! 'O's for the gate. Mon repose! 'O's! Letter O's!

Corbett: Letter O's! You had me going there!