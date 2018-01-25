Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A South Derbyshire football legend who represented a top-flight club in the FA Cup final has died aged 69.

Rodney Fern, who grew up in Linton, played for Leicester City in the Wembley showpiece in 1969.

A hugely-successful career in the 1960s and 70s also saw him represent Luton Town and Rotherham United.

The talented former Foxes striker died from dementia, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, January 16.

Alongside Vic Halom, and Jeff Bourne, Rod was one of three Linton Primary School pupils who forged careers in professional football. He later went to Ashby Grammar School with another legendary sportsman, David Nish.

Vic, who played for Sunderland, Fulham and Rotherham United, described his former classmate as a "great footballer".

He said: "Rod was a good lad and we was very clever. He was a very good forward and got signed to the Leicester squad when he was just 18.

"I remember as a kid I used to go round his house a lot and we would watch the FA Cup matches - we never dreamed we'd get to play in one.

"We always went to Rod's house because he was the only who had a television.

"I hadn't spoken to him in many years as I later moved down to London, but I always kept an eye on how he was doing in his career.

"It's quite unique really when you think that three boys who all went to school together went on to play professional football.

"There were even two or three others at school who could have gone on to play football but they never got the breaks.

"We were all in the same class and loved to play football together.

"It's wonderful that we all came from a tiny village like Linton and had such wonderful footballing careers. Rod achieved a lot. He really was a great footballer."

After primary school, Rod went to Ashby Grammar School after passing his 11-plus exams.

There, he played for a school football team captained by Leicester legend David Nish, who later broke the British transfer record when he moved to Brian Clough's Derby County side in 1972.

As a young man, Rod played for Measham Social Welfare, before being spotted by representatives from Leicester City.

He was signed to the club in 1966, when he was just 18, and stayed at the club for five years.

Well-known for his long hair and bushy sideburns, Fern took little time in making his mark on the side, becoming Leicester's top scorer in the 1969-70 season, with 18 goals in all competitions.

He retired in 1984 after a career in which he played nearly 500 games.

After retiring from football, Rodney ran the Ferrers Arms in Lount, near Ashby, and became a coal merchant in Measham.

He leaves behind his wife, Linda, daughter Amanda, three grandsons and a granddaughter.

Details about his funeral have not yet been revealed, but a spokesman said a representative from Leicester City will be there to pay their respects.

Rodney Fern looks back on his career in 2013

In an interview with Leicester City's Matchday magazine in 2013, Rodney Fern reflected on his time at the club and the pivotal games.

He said the famous 1968 Cup tie was just a week after his debut for the Foxes when he was just 19.

They drew 0-0, and later won the replay 4-3 at Filbert Street with 40,000 watching.

He said: "It was a night game and a great atmosphere. The fans loved their cup games.

"Then, the following Saturday I scored at Anfield and the week after that I also scored against Sheffield United. We had good players in the team, and many were local.

"The following season we reached the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

"It was the biggest game I ever played in. On the way to Wembley we had beaten Liverpool in a replay at Anfield when Andy Lochhead scored.

"I scored the goal that beat Mansfield Town in the next round when I hurt my shoulder and I also got concussed.

"Allan Clarke, a brilliant player, scored the winner in the semi-final at Hillsborough against West Brom. He miskicked the ball, didn't he?

"It was great knowing that we were going to Wembley to play Manchester City.

"On the day of the match it was in the papers that my old headmaster at Ashby Grammar School had written in a report that I must get down to some serious work at school because I'd never make my living at football.

"We should have won that final. We had the chances. I remember Peter Rodrigues swivelling to try to score himself.

"If he had pushed it to me, I'm pretty sure I would have scored."