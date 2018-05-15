Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leicestershire Police has launched a crackdown on hate crime, safeguarding punks, goths and others from being attacked for their appearances.

The county force say punks, goths, emos and others have "the right to live their life without being bullied" and want to ensure they are not targeted for the way they dress.

The force has launched a campaign called '#BehindTheUniform,' backed by some of its officers who take part in "alternative subcultures".

The initiative encourages anyone who is targeted for the way they look or the clothes they wear to speak out.

It follows the tenth anniversary in August last year of the death of Sophie Lancaster. She and her boyfriend were attacked in a park in Lancashire back in 2007.

Sophie fell into a coma from which she never awoke. The attack happened because of the way they were dressed.

Leicestershire Police said: "An alternative sub-culture is a visible group of people that are characterised by a strong sense of collective identity and group-specific values and tastes that typically centre on distinctive style or clothing, make-up, body art and music preferences."

The force highlighted the issue by introducing Matt Ablewhite, who works as a contact handler in the contact management department at Leicestershire Police and is also an inspector in the Special Constabulary.

Outside of work Matt attends metal gigs and festivals such as Bloodstock and Download, reports our sister title the Leicester Mecury.

He also supports events such as Whitby Goth Weekend as well as The Sophie Festival, which commemorates Sophie Lancaster.

He said: "Last year I approached the hate crime officer for Leicestershire Police with a view to raising awareness around the alternative community in light of Sophie's anniversary.

"The idea for this campaign has always been focused on the message 'don't judge a book by its cover' and that serving officers and police staff classify themselves within this community."

Leicestershire Police was the ninth force to add alternative subcultures as a category under hate crime in November 2015.

It has since been committed to ensuring that no-one, including staff members, is targeted because of their appearance.

Latest figures show that between April 2017 and Friday, March 16, 2018, three reports of hate crime against alternative sub-cultures have been reported to Leicestershire Police.

Chief Superintendent Andy Lee and lead for hate crime at Leicestershire Police has encouraged anyone who receives such abuse to come forward.

He said: "We are committed to tackling all kinds of hate incidents and hate crimes.

"Everyone has the right to live their life without being bullied, intimidated or pressured into being something they are not.

"If you are being singled out because of the music you listen to, or the way you look or dress, tell someone; a friend, a family member or report it to the police."