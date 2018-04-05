Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Swadlincote swimming star Lewis White is preparing to take the plunge in search of glory at the forthcoming Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The 17-year-old made a name for himself at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, when he took home bronze in the men's S9 400m freestyle.

He is now preparing to take to the pool on Friday, April 6, in the 100m freestyle, and in the 100m backstroke at the sporting spectacular to be held at the Golden Coast, in Queensland, on Tuesday, April 10.

(Image: Alex Cantrill-Jones)

The youngster, who is a sixth-form student at The Pingle Academy in Coronation Street, told the Derby Telegraph of his experiences at the European Championships in Denmark in 2017.

"It was alright in Denmark, I would have preferred some faster times and a personal best, but you can't get your best every time.

"You focus on the overall process but that was a nice little boost and a nice way to ease myself into the Commonwealths.

"Time-wise, I'm definitely hoping to improve on that swim, in Denmark, at the Commonwealths.

"I think I will be able to deal with some of the pressure a little bit better.

"Rio was obviously a massive learning curve for me. I went there to go and just experience everything and then try and develop myself as a swimmer.

"As long as I stay grounded I think I should be alright."

(Image: Getty Images)

Lewis competes in the S9 classification, which means swimmers generally have severe weakness in one leg or arm. This class includes a number of different disabilities, including people with amputations and cerebral palsy.

Since Rio, he has won gold, silver and bronze medals in the S9 100m freestyle, 400m freestyle and 50m freestyle at the British Para Swimming International meet last year. He then took home four gold and two silver medals at the Para World Cup Series meet in Berlin, making him the world number two as he makes his Commonwealth debut.

He added: "My approach to each race has changed, focusing on the process rather than getting fixated on what time I'm doing. Because if you focus on the process then the time is likely going to be one that you're happier with."

Anyone wanting to watch Lewis in action, can do so on BBC One or by pressing the red button on any BBC channels.