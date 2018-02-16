Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ashby could be in line to get a new Lidl store after the cut-price supermarket chain announced bosses are considering opening more stores across the East Midlands.

The German company says it is aiming to double its portfolio of supermarkets, meaning dozens of towns and cities across the East Midlands could get new stores.

Burton, Swadlincote and Uttoxeter all have Lidl stores already, and Ashby could be the newest place to get one, as the town has been earmarked on a list of places the retailer wants to expand to.

In a statement issued on the supermarket's website, a spokesman said: "To continue our phenomenal growth we require further sites across the country.

"Our customers are the most important people in our business. Their wishes are paramount and drive the way we operate. Our aim is to fulfil customer needs at all times and to offer the perfect environment for a more pleasant and enjoyable shopping experience."

The retailer, which opened in the UK in 1994, currently operates 650 stores and 10 distribution centres across the country and employs 20,000 people.

The chain's newest store opened in Market Harborough last month and 60 new stores are hoped to open before the end of the next financial year. The drive is park of Lidl's £1.45 billion expansion investment.

Lidl first opened in the UK in 1994 and has since expanded to more than 690 stores nationwide.

Other areas that appear on the list and could be getting a new stores in the future include Ashbourne, Belper, Ilkeston and Loughbrough.