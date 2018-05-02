Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 50-year-old woman has appeared in court after breaching a criminal behaviour order.

Linda Grimes, of Uxbridge Street, Burton, appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre, in Newcastle under Lyme.

She admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order by entering Casey Lane, Burton, on March 20.

She has been made the subject of a 12 week sentence suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Oskars Krastins , 34, of Waterloo Street, Burton.

Admitted stealing a portable charger worth £10 from Poundland, Tamworth, on April 13.

Admitted having two foiled lined bags for the purpose of theft in Tamworth on April 13.

Jailed for 11 weeks because he breached a community sentence.

Ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Thor Wright , 30, of Harper Avenue, Burton.

Admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend a meeting on March 14.

Fined £80 and ordered to pay £60 court costs.

Simon Wiggett , 46, of Edward Street, Burton.

Admitted stealing toiletries worth £161.50 from Marks and Spencer, Burton, on December 7.

Made the subject of an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge.