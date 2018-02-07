The video will start in 8 Cancel

Y Not Festival has revealed its "biggest" line-up of top acts to date after the festivities were called off a day early last year.

The Libertines, Catfish and the Bottleman, and Jamiroquai will be headlining the festival at Derbyshire's Pikehall from July 27 to July 29.

Also taking to the stage will be Manic Street Preachers, The Kaiser Chiefs and Buzzcocks, and a host of other names including Moose Blood and Circa Waves.

Last year's final day of Y Not Festival was cancelled on August 2 due to torrential downpours and strong winds. Partial refunds were also issued to festival-goers.

After the festival closed early, angry visitors took to social media, claiming there was poor organisation, a lack of security and safety issues.

However, festival organisers have announced a raft of reforms to safeguard against similar problems this year, including having an "adverse weather plan".

(Image: Adam Burzynski)

Y Not recently announced that it has new and improved site will be Aston Hill Farm, opposite to the previous plot in Mouldridge Lane.

Festival organiser Simon Mawbey said: "We're so happy to be back with our biggest line-up to date.

"There are a lot of changes and improvements being made to make sure the festival is the best it's ever been in 13 years and I'm excited that we can come back stronger than ever."

Here is the full Y Not 2018 line up:

The Libertines

Catfish and the Bottlemen

Jamiroquai

Kaiser Chiefs

Manic Street Preachers

Seasick Steve

The Levellers

Circa Waves

The Amazons

Fat White Family

Buzzcocks

Moose Blood

Reverend And The Makers

The Sherlocks

Tom Grennan

Shame

Coasts

Mr Motivator

DJ Luck & MC Neat

Tom Walker

Pale Waves

Lucy Spraggan

Jaws

Sam Fender

The Lancashire Hotpots

Turbowolf

King Pleasure & The Biscuit Boys

The Orielles

Mullally

Everly Pregnant Brothers

King No One

When Young

Dead!

Bloody Knees.