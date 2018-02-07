Y Not Festival has revealed its "biggest" line-up of top acts to date after the festivities were called off a day early last year.
The Libertines, Catfish and the Bottleman, and Jamiroquai will be headlining the festival at Derbyshire's Pikehall from July 27 to July 29.
Also taking to the stage will be Manic Street Preachers, The Kaiser Chiefs and Buzzcocks, and a host of other names including Moose Blood and Circa Waves.
Last year's final day of Y Not Festival was cancelled on August 2 due to torrential downpours and strong winds. Partial refunds were also issued to festival-goers.
After the festival closed early, angry visitors took to social media, claiming there was poor organisation, a lack of security and safety issues.
However, festival organisers have announced a raft of reforms to safeguard against similar problems this year, including having an "adverse weather plan".
Y Not recently announced that it has new and improved site will be Aston Hill Farm, opposite to the previous plot in Mouldridge Lane.
Festival organiser Simon Mawbey said: "We're so happy to be back with our biggest line-up to date.
"There are a lot of changes and improvements being made to make sure the festival is the best it's ever been in 13 years and I'm excited that we can come back stronger than ever."
Here is the full Y Not 2018 line up:
The Libertines
Catfish and the Bottlemen
Jamiroquai
Kaiser Chiefs
Manic Street Preachers
Seasick Steve
The Levellers
Circa Waves
The Amazons
Fat White Family
Buzzcocks
Moose Blood
Reverend And The Makers
The Sherlocks
Tom Grennan
Shame
Coasts
Mr Motivator
DJ Luck & MC Neat
Tom Walker
Pale Waves
Lucy Spraggan
Jaws
Sam Fender
The Lancashire Hotpots
Turbowolf
King Pleasure & The Biscuit Boys
The Orielles
Mullally
Everly Pregnant Brothers
King No One
When Young
Dead!
Bloody Knees.