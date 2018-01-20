It is being reported that police are at the Shell petrol station at the Toyota roundabout services after an armed raid.
The petrol station is shut and the forecourt has been cordoned off by police.
See below for live updates on this incident.
Thanks for following
This concludes our live coverage.
You can read what happened below.
Shell station among TWO petrol stations targeted last night say police
A spokesperson from Derbyshire police said: “A police investigation is underway after two South Derbyshire shops were targeted last night (Friday, January 19).
“A man attempted to force entry to a petrol station on Derby Road, Eggington at around 11.10pm.
“Five minutes later, at around 11.15pm, who we believe to be the same man entered another petrol station on Etwall Road, Willington and threatened staff before helping himself to cash and products from behind the counter.
“There will be no comment from representatives of the targeted businesses at this time.
“Both stores are now open for business as usual.”
Police still at scene
Police detectives are still at the scene, inside the Shell building.
Officers are asking if anyone saw anything nearby or was using a dashcam around the time of the incident, about 11.15pm yesterday.
This information has now been released by Derbyshire police on Twitter.
Rest of services still open
While the Shell petrol station is closed, the rest of the services are open.
Raider 'jumped over counter'
A worker at nearby KFC told our reporter that it was an armed robbery and someone jumped over the counter at the Shell shop with a crowbar at around 11pm last night.
Waiting for police comment
We are currently waiting for an official comment from Derbyshire police.
'Waving shooters about'
Connie Eleftheriou, of the Bubble Inn in Stenson, posted this on Facebook.