The flurry of snow has left Burton and South Derbyshire covered in snow and icy this morning, Monday, February 12.
Drivers are urged to allow extra time for their journey as the snow from yesterday, Sunday, February 11, has left the roads hazardous.
The gritters have been out in force but some roads are still dangerous and anyone heading out of the house is urged to take extra care.
If you have any news from the roads please let us know by calling our reporters on 01283 245019.
Gridlock on the A444
Gridlock has been reported on the A444 heading to Burton.
Reports suggest the traffic is bad from Castle Gresley and motorists are warned to expect delays.
Road cleared after accident in Tutbury
The earlier accident in Tutbury has now cleared with the traffic moving freely.
Reports of accident in Alrewas
An accident has been reported near Alrewas.
Inrix has reported an accident on the A513 near the A38 turn off for Alrewas and Tamworth.
Jackknifed lorry causing delays between Uttoxeter and Marchington
A road has been closed between Marchington and Uttoxeter due to a jackknifed lorry.
Midland Classic has warned of delays with its buses running on route 402/402A as they are subject to a lengthy diversion. As a result of the incident, the bus will go from Marchington back to Draycott in the Clay via the A50.
Inrix said the accident happened between Bag Lane in Marchington and Wood Lane in Uttoxeter and the road has been closed.
A second accident has been reported on the A38
A second accident has been reported on the same spot of the A38.
Two accidents have now occurred on the northbound carriageway at the A5121 Branston Interchange with queuing traffic reported in the area, according to Inrix.
One lane has now been closed with Inrix saying that callers have been reporting lots of ice in the Burton area.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit releases picture of one of four accidents on the A50
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit has released a picture of one of the four separate accidents which occurred on the A50 overnight.
This crash required the carriageway to be closed in the Sudbury area to clear the snow and ice before they recovered the vehicles.
The unit said on Twitter: “Take it easy this morning please. #DriveToArrive”
Yellow weather warning in place for Burton and Swadlincote
A yellow weather warning is in place for Burton and Swadlincote this morning due to icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
This is likely to lead to some injuries from slips and falls.
However, the Met Office has reported that the sun will be making an appearance this morning, with sunny intervals throughout the afternoon.
Ice reported on the A38 heading towards Lichfield
Drivers heading to Lichfield are warned of congestion on the A38 with reports of ice on the road.
Inrix has reported delays on the southbound carriageway at the A5206/A5148 Swinfen Island with congestion back to Wood End Lane at Hillards Cross and Fradley Park turn off.
Slow moving traffic in busy Uttoxeter road
Icy conditions in Uttoxeter has led to very slow moving traffic on the A518 Old Knotty Way in both directions.
This is at the junction with the B5027 Stafford Road, Back Westlands Road and Kingfisher Way.
Road partially blocked due to accident in Tutbury
In Tutbury a road is partially blocked due to an accident.
Inrix has said there are delays in Park Lane at the junction with Redhill Lane and Fauld Lane due to the accident.
It happened at around 6.45am, with slow traffic in the village.
Police said there is a sheet of ice in the area, according to Inrix.
Slow traffic on the A50 at Uttoxeter
Drivers heading on the A50 in Uttoxeter are warned of queuing traffic.
There have been reports of very slow moving traffic on the eastbound carriageway at the B5030 Ashbourne Road at the Little Chef roundabout.
Travel time is currently around 20 minutes.
Accident on the A38 near Burton
Drivers are warned of an accident on the A38 this morning, with people reporting lots of ice in the Burton area.
An accident has occurred on the northbound carriageway at the A5121 Branston interchange, according to traffic and travel website Inrix.
The accident happened at 7.15am and traffic is queuing in the area as a result.
We will update you as more information becomes available.
Weather is set to warm up slightly today after a very cold start
Most of us are waking up this morning to snow and ice on the roads. Those heading to work are urged to take extra care on their journey.
The good news is that the temperature is going to warm up a little today, with it reaching highs of 5C by lunchtime but you will still need to wrap up warm before setting off.