The flurry of snow has left Burton and South Derbyshire covered in snow and icy this morning, Monday, February 12.

Drivers are urged to allow extra time for their journey as the snow from yesterday, Sunday, February 11, has left the roads hazardous.

The gritters have been out in force but some roads are still dangerous and anyone heading out of the house is urged to take extra care.

If you have any news from the roads please let us know by calling our reporters on 01283 245019.