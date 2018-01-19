There is heavy traffic on the A38 northbound between Alrewas and Lichfield due to the ongoing incident.
We will bring you the latest updates.
A grey Saab, a grey BMW and a white Volkswagen were involved in the collision, Staffordshire Police has confirmed.
Officers were called to the incident at 2.40pm between Alrewas and Catholme involving three vehicles.
It is confirmed that a person has been taken to Burton’s Queen’s Hospital via ambulance.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service are also in attendance.
Diversions in place
Anyone heading to Lichfield from Burton are advised to turn off at Barton under Needwood, head towards Yoxall on the A515 before joining the A51 to Lichfield
Heavy traffic between Barton and Lichfield
A map from live map website Waze shows heavy traffic between Barton under Needwood hearing northbound towards Lichfield
Man has been taken to hospital
A crew from West Midlands Ambulance Service came across a collsion involving three vehicles at 2.38pm and called it in. Two ambulances were also called out and one patient, a man in his 20s, was taken to Burton’s Queen’s Hospital after being treated for back and leg injuries. The patient was one of the drivers of one of the vehicles involved. No others needed treatment. Paramedics have now left the scene.
Bus services delayed
Bus firm Midland Classic has reported 20 minute delays on the A38 northbound at present while the incident is dealt with. This is affecting routes X12 and 812.
