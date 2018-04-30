Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Burton Albion player Lloyd Opara has swapped the pitch for the classroom as he takes on a new challenge at a South Derbyshire school - as the new deputy head.

Lloyd, who played once for the Brewers' first team in 2007 plus a string of other clubs and was previously a Chelsea triallist, is looking to stamp his mark as the new deputy head teacher of John Port School, in Etwall, and spur on the next generation of pupils to achieve their dreams.

The 34-year-old from North London has hung up his football boots after a seven-year career as he plans to use the focus he had on the pitch to help educate young minds at Derbyshire's largest school and its 2,000 plus pupils.

The father-of-three said: "As a footballer I always had that strong will, that mentality to win and I want to use that same focus, humility and determination in my teaching and inspire students to find their futures.

"When I was a footballer, I was always going into schools and this made me think I wanted to work with children."

Lloyd said the main reason he wanted to go into education was due to a teacher from his childhood called Mr McLusky.

He said: "When I was at school, I hated how strict he was, but he saved my life.

"Growing up in North London, it was very easy to go down the wrong path, but he helped me with my football and he is the reason why I am in this position.

"The skills and mindset he passed on to me is something I want to replicate and I want people to think, yeah Mr Opara might have been strict, but he helped me with what I wanted to achieve."

Lloyd began his football career at the age of 17 in 2001 and played for a string of clubs including Burton, Peterborough, Colchester, Swindon and Stevenage.

He also had a trial at Chelsea when the Londoners were Premier League Champions, which had a lasting impact on him.

"When I went to Chelsea it was like nothing I had ever seen before. I rolled up in my new car and I was feeling pretty flash.

"When I saw the cars in the car park I reversed back and parked behind a tree as it was nothing compared to them!

"The training was on another level and everyone was purely focused on what they had to do.

"There was no chatting, there was no laughing, it was all about doing the right things all the time, it was clear why they were Champions.

"I have never seen that level of concentration before or since, it was inspirational."

Lloyd has been at John Port for two weeks, but it has been a long journey to get to this position.

After he finished his football career at the age of 24, he began to pursue his interest in teaching, but with no qualifications to his name, he knew he had a battle on his hands.

He attended four different educational establishments to get the qualifications he needed and has now been teaching for six and a half years.

He said: "I rang up some of the schools around me and they were brilliant. They advised me on exactly what I needed.

"I had no qualifications, but the guy who interviewed me before I got on the university course gave me a chance.

"He saw something in me from my football days and he believed in me.

"There are so many good people out there who are willing to help and had it not been for them I don't know where I would be now."

Lloyd is married to Hayley and has three children Kylen, 11, Miley, nine, and six-month-old Violet, who are all still living in London.

He described teaching as a "a different sort of rush" from the world of professional football.

"Playing football you always want to win and you get the buzz out of playing the game.

"Now my buzz comes through helping students realise their own potential.

"I do miss the lifestyle of being a footballer, but I believe in what the school is trying to achieve and I know I can contribute to that."