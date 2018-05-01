Drivers heading out on the roads in Derbyshire are being warned to make sure they know where mobile speed cameras are located.
Mobile cameras will be out and about patrolling the region's roads once again over the coming days in a bid to keep motorists driving within the speed limit.
Speed camera vans will be in place at a number of city and county locations in Derbyshire from Wednesday, April 25.
The latest locations until May 9 have now been released by CREST Derbyshire.
The enforcement patrols will take place at the following sites:
Derbyshire (Until May 9)
- A444 Stanton
- A6005 Derby
- A619 Chesterfield
- B6540 Long Eaton and Sawley
- A57 Glossop
- B6019 Alfreton & South Normanton
- A6096 Kirk Hallam
- A514 Derby
- A511 Swadlincote
- A623 Peak Forest
- Infinity Park Way, Chellaston
- Codnor Denby Lane
- Longmoor Lane, Breaston
- B6101 Hague Bar Road
- A57 Snake Pass
- A615 Tansley
- Long Lane, Charlesworth
- B600 Main Road, Pyebridge
- A6 Cromford
- Hillside Road, Linton
- Sheffield Road, Glossop
- Cotes Park/Clover Nook Industrial Estate, Somercotes
- B6052 Eckington
- B6050 Main Road, Cutthorpe
- A6 Belper
- Callywhite Lane, Dronfield
- Pilsley Road, Clay Cross
- North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor
- Wragley Way, Sinfin
- Pennine Way, Chesterfield
- Loundsley Green, Chesterfield
- A617 Glapwell
- A6 Furness Vale
- A623 Watergrove
- London Road, Derby