Drivers heading out on the roads in Derbyshire are being warned to make sure they know where mobile speed cameras are located.

Mobile cameras will be out and about patrolling the region's roads once again over the coming days in a bid to keep motorists driving within the speed limit.

Speed camera vans will be in place at a number of city and county locations in Derbyshire from Wednesday, April 25.

The latest locations until May 9 have now been released by CREST Derbyshire.

The enforcement patrols will take place at the following sites:

Derbyshire (Until May 9)

A444 Stanton

A6005 Derby

A619 Chesterfield

B6540 Long Eaton and Sawley

A57 Glossop

B6019 Alfreton & South Normanton

A6096 Kirk Hallam

A514 Derby

A511 Swadlincote