The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A child porn pervert was among criminals locked up by the courts last month.

Also put behind bars was a man who sold a dodgy car and a prisoner "who tried to make mugs of the police" have all been convicted and sent to jail.

Their cases were call dealt with by the courts last month. Those jailed also included woman with a drug habit who stole alcohol and a meat stealing shoplifter were among the locals also dealt with in December.

Here are the those who have ended up in prison for their crimes:

Christopher Foster, also known by his aliases of Christopher Cliff or Cliffe, already had convictions for making sick pictures.

He was jailed for three years after collecting thousands of sick images over an eight-month period.

(Image: Staffordshire Police)

The children's charity the NSPCC said Foster, of Ashley Court, Burton, had fuelled demand for this sickening material.

It is now calling on the Government and police to launch a crackdown on what it says is a growing problem.

Jamie Boultbee

A 36-year-old shoplifter admitted stealing meat from a Tesco Express and committing an assault at a taxi rank in Swadlincote .

Jamie Boultbee, 36, of Ashfield Drive, Moira, admitted assaulting a man outside 1-Cars, in Alexandra Road, on October 30.

He also admitted stealing four packs of steak worth £28 from Tesco Express, Swadlincote, on October 22 and stealing eight packs of chicken worth £24 from Tesco, Woodville, on October 22.

He also pleaded guilty to breaching a conditional discharge and failing to attend court on November 28, magistrates were told.

He was jailed at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court for 22 weeks because magistrates decided he had showed a 'flagrant disregard' for orders imposed by the court. He was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Tanvir Shah

A second-hand car dealer from Burton who advertised a vehicle as being "excellent all round" and "drives like new" when in reality it was severely corroded and later failed an MoT was jailed for six months.

Leicester Street-based Tanvir Shah, 70, of Burton firm TV Shah, also altered the description of the car on the used car sales invoice to "sold as seen, spares and runner only" before it was delivered to its new owner's home, a court heard.

Ross Mollard

A prisoner who went on the run for almost six months "tried to make mugs" of the police by saying he was someone else when he was eventually found after he had walked out of Sudbury open prison.

(Image: Derbyshire police)

Ross Mollard left HMP Sudbury on day release on June 10 but failed to return and a manhunt was launched, Derby Crown Court heard.

Police eventually tracked him down to an address in Stockport, in November, after acting on a tip-off.

He was given another six months on his sentence.

Leonie Neat

A 29-year-old with a drug habit has been jailed for stealing alcohol from a supermarket in Burton.

Leonie Neat, of King Street, admitted stealing £117 of booze from the town's big Tesco on November 21.

She was jailed for eight weeks at Cannock Magistrates' Court. The length of sentence was because she is a prolific offender and had continued to offend despite being subject to a post sentence supervision order.

Joshua Owen

A 25-year-old man has been jailed after stealing more than £3,000 worth of tools from tradespeople across Burton .

Joshua Owen, of Dixon Street, Wolverhampton, appeared at Cannock Magistrates' Court where he admitted five charges of theft over a two-day period. He had previously denied the offences.

His victims told the court they had lost trade as a result of his actions.

He was jailed for 23 weeks.