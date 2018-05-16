Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We can now solve the mystery of why an unremarkable-looking locomotive parked at Derby Rail Station is being repeatedly photographed by train fans.

This unassuming engine has become quite conspicuous since it arrived in the city a few months ago.

It's not uncommon to see people taking pictures of it or even grabbing a selfie - and many often go around the back of the station to get a closer look.

Well, it turns out the locomotive is one which has long since disappeared from everyday railway life since its heyday in the 1970s and early 1980s.

A locomotive is the bit which traditionally sits at the front of the train and pulls the whole thing along.

This particular one is called a Class 50, but it's also affectionately nicknamed a "Hoover" because of the distinctive noise it makes while it's running.

Unusually, this Hoover has been brought back to life and it's been granted special permission to use the general railway network.

It's all so that train drivers can use the locomotive to practise and get to grips with the new layout at Derby. The station is getting a new platform and work is currently under way.

Normally Hoovers would be restricted to using the UK's "preserved railways", which are specifically for vintage trains, but during the training this Class 50 is free to use Network Rail lines.

Train buff Neil Clarke, from London, who works for Virgin Trains, said the locomotive was attracting so much attention because it was in Derby and it was back in action.

The 44-year-old said: "They were very popular. About 15 of them were preserved instead of being scrapped about 20 years ago.

"Most of them are only allowed to run on preserved railways, and in its old working life it would never have gone through Derby.

"In order to operate on the public mainline it has to be fitted with all sorts of specialist equipment, and this one has been fitted with that."

Mr Clarke said the Hoovers are around 50 years old and only about 50 of them were ever built.

The Fifty Fund is a group which supports the ownership of several Class 50 locomotives. You can find out more about the vehicles by visiting www.fiftyfund.org.uk.