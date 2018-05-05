Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An open air cinema and 'wild dining' experience are set to come to a well known beauty spot in the East Staffordshire woodlands

Husband and wife Dave and Charlotte Garner were the team behind last year's reopening of the Lodge Hill Bluebells, formerly known as the Bluebell Woods at Yoxall Lodge.

They have big plans which also include aiming to increase the amount of weddings they hold in the 50-acre backdrop to the family farm.

The popular tourist attraction, in Lodge Lane, Yoxall, has now opened to the public for the spring and at the same time the couple has applied to expand the entire Bluebells site under their business name of Field & Forest Events to ensure its long-term viability, they say.

East Staffordshire Borough Council's planning department is now considering a planning application which would see Lodge Hill Bluebells host up to 20 weddings a year, along with creating an open air cinema to seat up to 250 people.

It would show a large variety of films such, as Hollywood classics Dirty Dancing and Top Gun.

There would an area for 'wild dining', which sees people eating putdoors. There would also be camping and the latest craze of 'glamping', when upmarket luxury trents are used.

This would also mean the provision of toilets, marquees, teepees, a cafe, and reception facilities.

The best beer gardens in Burton and South Derbyshire to spend your bank holiday weekend

Mr and Mrs Garner held their first wedding on the National Forest site, in 2017, with four already booked for this year and have even taken bookings for 2019.

Dave told the Burton Mail: "The interesting thing about the wedding venue side is where we are getting bookings from.

"We had initially thought that we would pull from couples within a 45-minute drive approximately. In fact, we have got bookings from couples based in London, Manchester, Gloucester and Lincoln.

"This is fantastic for us and East Staffordshire as people are brought to the area for the weekend and get to see just how beautiful and interesting a part of the UK it is."

It is a major turnaround from 2015, when the Bluebell Woods closed after 10 years in operation, to allow its then-owners to concentrate on the farming business. Yoxall Lodge has been a working farm since the middle of the 20th century.

Both the woodland and the fields are used for under 28 days a year for bluebell walks in spring, when the area is packed with the distinctive blue flowers, and for a few weddings a year. The new plans mean it could become a summer attraction too.

Dave said: "The venue is made up of 16 acres of fields and 38 acres of woodland within the National Forest. In 2017 we decided to re-open the bluebell woods and café and test the viability of a wedding venue at the property.

"We had our first wedding in 2017 and have four weddings booked for 2018."

Now the couple is using feedback from visitors to further expand the business.

He said: "We have been bowled over by the fantastic feedback and support from visitors at the bluebell woods and suppliers we have met in the wedding and tourism industry.

"We know this is a very unique and special place and we want to create events that are going to give people an amazing experience in the great outdoors.

"Charlotte and I lived in Melbourne, Australia, for six years, and loved the way that outdoor spaces were used for many activities such as weddings, cinemas and cafés.

"As a consequence, we saw Australians having brilliant days out with their family and friends in nature.

"Recently these type of outdoor activities have been growing in the UK; so we want to encourage everyone to get out and enjoy the best that Britain has to offer.

"The bluebell woods are incredible but the venue has so much more to offer throughout the summer. The Half Moon field gives an intimate and protected setting for the small-scale events that we would like to set up.

"By looking at a range of venue uses we believe we will be able to create a destination venue that can create a sustainable business both financially and environmentally.

"Making a positive impact on the community and environment is at the forefront of all of our decisions."

If given permission Fields & Forest Events will be able to hold up to 20 weddings a year; stage an outdoor cinema night six times a year and outdoor dining events - christened wild dining - six times a year when local food and produce would be the focus of meals.

The firm also wants to use the venue for group activities such as woodland school outings, corporate days and community group outings that encourage outdoor activity and educate people about British woodlands and fields.

They also wish to install 15 glamping tents at the edge of the woodland to create a 'wedding village'.

Dave added: "I think these are very exciting times. I’m really hopeful that we can create a destination venue that provides the local and regional community with a much valued set of services.

"However, I know there is a lot of work to be done to achieving all these dreams."

A decision is expected to be made by the council in the next few months.

Lodge Hill Bluebells is now open Friday to Sunday until Sunday, May 13 and on Bank Holiday Monday, May 7.

A new walk has also been opened up through the woodland, to add to the extensive trails on offer last year.

Further information is available by visiting www.lodgehillbluebells.co.uk