With the Beast from the East and Storm Emma consigned to the history books, many sun-lovers across Burton and South Derbyshire will be at last looking forward for a break from the dreary cold.

Brits may be thinking about booking a much-needed trip away after the late February and early March deep freeze sent temperatures plummeting across the country, with heavy snowfalls and treacherous icy roads.

Jetting off abroad may feel out of reach for many, but a spontaneous trip away doesn't always have to break the bank.

There are plenty of all-inclusive deals available to suit any budget, with the most popular family-friendly destinations being Spain and Turkey among other tourist hotspots.

With hundreds of deals up for grabs, there is bound to be a holiday package in a country of your choice without hitting the wallet too hard.

East Midlands Airport offers holidays to destinations abroad for £300 or less.

Here is a list of enticing all-inclusive packages on offer for the months ahead.

All-inclusive deals for under £300

2* Hostal Solimar, Barcelona, Spain

A simple hotel for a short break abroad. The hotel’s quiet, relaxed atmosphere and reliable connections with Barcelona offers an ideal place to get away from the rat race.

All Inclusive - flights with Vueling included

East Midlands Airport to Barcelona

£259pp via booking.com.

2 Adults

July 14-21 2018

3* Ibersol Sorra d'Or Hotel, Barcelona, Spain

A hotel for an enjoyable yet simple break on the north-east coast of Spain, with a food and pool facilities providing something for everyone.

All Inclusive - hotel and flights included

East Midlands Airport to Barcelona

£250pp via onthebeach.co.uk.

June 5-12 2018

July 11-18 2018

3* Primera Hotel and Apartments, Alanya, Turkey

Situated near the heart of Alanya's daily hustle and bustle, guests can enjoy the quiet, relaxed feel of the hotel yet fully experience a slice of Turkey's diverse culture.

All Inclusive twin room- hotel and flights with Thomas Cook

East Midlands Airport to Antalya

£219pp via sunshine.co.uk.

2 adults, 2 children

July 21-28 2018

3* Apartamentos La Carabela, Puerto de la Cruz, Tenerife

Fancy a short break in Tenerife? With the sea on your doorstep, you can enjoy the sun and sea in daytime and relax in a quiet, friendly hotel in the evenings.

All Inclusive - hotel and flights

East Midlands Airport to Tenerife

£294pp via booking.com.

July 14-21 2018

Hostal La Lonja, Alicante, Spain

Located in central Alicante, La Lonja is never far from a hive of activity with the city’s historic Central Market, Terra Mitica Theme Park and Castillo de San Fernando Parks on offer for the adventurous, energetic tourist.

East Midlands Airport to Valencia

£279pp via booking.com

July 14-21 2018

There are other holiday destinations available from nearby airports for those who don’t mind travelling a little bit further.



2* Holiday Apartment 07, Baixas, Perpignan, France

A friendly, clean, comfortable apartment situated in the foothills of the Pyrenees and a short journey from Perpignan, it allows for a unique experience on a budget whilst admiring the spectacular mountainous surroundings

Flights with Air France included

Birmingham Airport to Perpignan Riversaltes

£258pp via booking.com.

2 adults

September 8-15 2018

3* Sevki Bey Hotel, Alanya, Turkey

On a small budget? A stone's throw away from the coast, this hotel caters for all your needs - food, drinks, swimming pool and Wi-Fi.

All Inclusive - hotel and flights with Jet2 included

Leeds Bradford Airport to Antalya

£266pp via loveholidays.com.

4* Tahiti Playa Hotel, Santa Susanna, Costa Brava, Spain

Placed in an idyllic location on the Costa Brava, Tahiti Playa is a hotel that has a range of facilities.

All Inclusive - flights with Ryanair included

Manchester to Girona

£285pp via loveholidays.com.

September 13-20 2018