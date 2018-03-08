Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A derelict school building could finally be bulldozed to make way for new homes NINE years after it closed and later became a target for vandals.

It has long been thought that the site would be used for homes and now housing association Trent & Dove has finally revealed its intention to take over Short Street Infants’ School, in Stapenhill.

The venue has been become a target for vandals with walls plastered in graffiti, the site littered with empty beer cans and overgrown with weeds after it closed in 2009.

Trent & Dove Housing has applied to East Staffordshire Borough Council for permission to develop the 1.24-acre site building 21 affordable homes. The plan includes the demolition of the schoolmaster’s house there.

The school was closed to make way for the newly-built River View Primary and Nursery School, in Suffolk Way. The land has remained in the hands of Staffordshire County Council and will be sold to Trent & Dove if plans are approved.

It was recently revealed that the former school, which opened in 1949, still has a lollipop lady serving the street outside to help children attending the nearby River View cross the road.

If the proposals are granted by East Staffordshire Borough Council, the 21 homes would include six two-bed houses, seven three-bed and eight two-bed bungalows for rent and shared ownership, and all with private gardens. There would also be 42 car parking spaces.

A report to the borough council from the housing firm said it considered saving the adjacent schoolmaster’s house but claimed it would require a substantial a facelift.

The report said: “The retention of this house was investigated but ultimately dismissed on the grounds of viability. The existing room sizes are not in line with today’s standards, the building is in need of substantial refurbishment while the existing arrangement on site would have resulted in the loss of four plots.”

The report added: “The mix of homes has been developed by Trent & Dove Housing Ltd and responds to the local housing need, providing a mix of family homes.

“The design process has been sensitive to the issues of access, all of which have been fully considered during the preparation of the development proposals. This includes movement through and within the site, together with the connections and links to the surrounding area.

“The site is well served by a range of local amenities within the neighbourhood and it also has good access to local neighbourhood centres.

“The site also has good access to public transport and is well located to utilise the existing infrastructure for cycling and this should encourage future residents to use this mode of sustainable transport.”

The decision on the site is due to be made within the next few months.