The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 48-year-old lorry driver caught using a mobile phone while driving has been fined £440.

Richard Amsing appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court where he was found guilty of driving a lorry on the A444 at Cadley Hill, Swadlincote, on September 28, while using a mobile phone.

Amsing, of Whitefields Drive, Richmond, North Yorkshire, has been fined £440 and ordered to pay £620 court costs and a £44 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six points.

Other people who have appeared in court:

Rhian Warriner , 35, of Linden Road, Barton-under-Needwood.

Admitted using an unlicensed Fiat Punto in New Street, Church Gresley, on April 9, 2009.

Fined £54 and ordered to pay £30 vehicle excise back duty.

Radek Sikora , 37, of Uxbridge Street, Burton.

Admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Station Street, Burton, on March 24.

Made the subject of a 12-month community order with 120 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Ryan Slater , 26, of Horninglow Road, Burton.

Admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Station Street, Burton, on March 24.

Made the subject of a 12-month community order with 120 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.