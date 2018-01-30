An accident involving a lorry and two cars is causing traffic delays on the M1 in Derbyshire this morning.
Highways England say two lanes are currently closed on the southbound carriageway heading out of Derby between Junction 25 for Brian Clough Way and Junction 24 for East Midlands Airport.
The accident was first reported at 6.27am.
Drivers are being warned to approach the motorway with care.
‘Normal’ traffic conditions not expected for another two-and-a half hours
It could be another two-and-a-half hours before traffic returns to normal on the M1 this morning.
Highways England says it expects the accident to fully clear between 9.45am and 10am.
Two lanes between Junctions 25 and Junctions 24 are still closed, causing gridlock mayhem for drivers.
Highways England release statement after crash
Highways England have just released this statement following this morning’s crash:
“There are severe delays on the M1 in Nottinghamshire between Junction 25 (Nottingham/Derby) and Junction 24A (East Midlands Airport/Loughbourough) due to a collision.
Emergency services are on route to scene, there are two lanes blocked (of 3) within the roadworks section.
Road users are advised to consider alternative routes for their journey and allow additional time.”
Long delays for drivers on the M1
Traffic information company Inrix is saying there is congestion up to the Trowell Services.
Lane one (of three) remains closed to aid recovery.
16 miles of queuing traffic on M1
Google Maps shows there are around 16 miles of queuing traffic on the M1 southbound following this morning’s accident.
The red line on the map below shows where traffic is particularly bad.
Travel time is 1 hour and 30 minutes
Traffic information website Inrix is reporting that there has been an accident involving a lorry and two cars on the M1 southbound.
The incident took place between junction 25 A52 Brian Clough Way for Nottingham and Derby and junction 24a A50 for Derby, Stoke and East Midlands Airport.
Drivers are being asked to approach with care.