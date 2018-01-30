An accident involving a lorry and two cars is causing traffic delays on the M1 in Derbyshire this morning.
Highways England say two lanes are currently closed on the southbound carriageway heading out of Derby between Junction 25 for Brian Clough Way and Junction 24 for East Midlands Airport.
The accident was first reported at 6.27am.
Drivers are being warned to approach the motorway with care.
Scene on the M1 now cleared
The scene of an accident on the M1 has now been cleared.
Traffic and travel information website, Inrix, has reported the scene on the M1 has now been cleared.
Earlier, two cars and a lorry collided between Junctions 24 and 25 on the southbound carriageway just before 6.30am. Two lanes of the road were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.
It is not known if anybody was injured in the incident.
Travel time significantly reduced
Traffic information company Inrix says there are now just 40-minute delays for drivers on the M1 southbound between Junctions 25 and 24.
Travel time was stated as 90 minutes earlier this morning which suggest traffic on the motorway is improving to an extent.
All lanes have reopened
Traffic information website Inrix is saying all lanes have been re-opened following the earlier crash.
What we know so far
So here’s a recap of what we know so far:
- A crash involving a lorry and two cars caused two lanes on the M1 southbound to be closed this morning between Junction 25 for Brian Clough Way and Junction 24 for East Midlands Airport - in the roadworks area.
- The accident happened just before 6.30am and emergency services have been at the scene. One Facebook user said she saw an ambulance heading to the scene.
- The accident has caused major traffic problems this morning with traffic information company Inrix reporting delays of at least 90 minutes. There is 16 miles of queuing traffic.
- One of the two lanes reopened at about 7.40am but traffic delays are still severe.
- Drivers have been advised to avoid the M1 and consider alternative routes for their journeys.
- Traffic is also heavy in surrounding areas including the A52 Brian Clough Way, A610 Nuthall Road in Nottinghamshire and Bilborough Road in Nottinghamshire.
More pictures from the M1 as drivers face a long wait
One lane has reopened
Highways England has provided an update saying one of the two lanes closed has now reopened.
‘Normal’ traffic conditions not expected for another two-and-a half hours
It could be another two-and-a-half hours before traffic returns to normal on the M1 this morning.
Highways England says it expects the accident to fully clear between 9.45am and 10am.
Two lanes between Junctions 25 and Junctions 24 are still closed, causing gridlock mayhem for drivers.
Highways England release statement after crash
Highways England have just released this statement following this morning’s crash:
There are severe delays on the M1 in Nottinghamshire between Junction 25 (Nottingham/Derby) and Junction 24A (East Midlands Airport/Loughbourough) due to a collision.
Emergency services are on route to scene, there are two lanes blocked (of 3) within the roadworks section.
Road users are advised to consider alternative routes for their journey and allow additional time.
Long delays for drivers on the M1
Traffic information company Inrix is saying there is congestion up to the Trowell Services.
Lane one (of three) remains closed to aid recovery.
16 miles of queuing traffic on M1
Google Maps shows there are around 16 miles of queuing traffic on the M1 southbound following this morning’s accident.
The red line on the map below shows where traffic is particularly bad.
Travel time is 1 hour and 30 minutes
Traffic information website Inrix is reporting that there has been an accident involving a lorry and two cars on the M1 southbound.
The incident took place between junction 25 A52 Brian Clough Way for Nottingham and Derby and junction 24a A50 for Derby, Stoke and East Midlands Airport.
Drivers are being asked to approach with care.