A big spring clean up of the M1 has seen a number of bizarre items collected including a bed frame, fridge freezer and even wallets.

Highways England has joined up with the Keep Britain Tidy campaign, a registered charity for the 'Great British Spring Clean', with 766 bags of litter collected so far on the M1.

Keep Britain Tidy campaigns reduce litter and improve the country by preventing waste.

A number of strange items have been picked up along the M1, including push bikes, fridges, settees and wallets, a spokesman said.

Freda Rashdi, the head of customer and operational requirements at Highways England said: "We are pleased to be able to support the Great British Spring Clean by organising litter picking activities across the country, especially at our key hotspot areas.

"We already collect vast amounts of litter from motorways every year but we'd much rather be spending our time carrying out other essential maintenance work.

"The litter on our roads can cause a hazard to drivers, our workers and wildlife, so I'd urge everyone to keep a bag in their car which they can use for rubbish, and then put it in the bin when they get home to improve the experience of all drivers who use our roads."

Roughly 200,000 bags of litter are collected each year up and down the country on the motorways through this scheme, which is about 550 bag each day.

Highways officials have warned that litter can cause a threat to wildlife and can potentially lead to flooding if it blocks drains.

Allison Ogden Newton, the chief executive at Keep Britain Tidy, added: "I'm delighted that Highways England has joined forces with us to support this year's campaign.

"It is shocking that people still think it's okay to throw litter from a vehicle, which creates substantial additional costs for Highways England, threatens other road users and harms the wildlife that lives in our roadside verges.

"I'm really looking forward to working with Highways England to clean up our roads and inspire many more people to use a bin or simply take their rubbish home."