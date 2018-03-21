Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Holidays makers heading to East Midlands Airport in May are being warned both sides of the motorway there will be closed for a weekend.

There will also be roadworks on the A50 and in Ashby, drivers have been warned.

It has been announced that both the southbound and the northbound carriageways of the M1 between Junction 23A at the airport and Junction 24 will be closed to all traffic for one weekend in May to allow for a road bridge, which is part of the new Kegworth Bypass, to be put in place.

The scheme, which will see the bridge installed south of the current Ashby Road bridge, is part of infrastructure work being carried out for the development of the Segro Logistics Park East Midlands Gateway - a massive new distribution hub that is being built close to East Midlands Airport at Castle Donington, which will create thousands of new jobs.

To allow the work to take place, the southbound carriageway will close at 10pm on Friday, May 11. The northbound carriageway will shut at midnight. Both carriageways will reopen at 3pm on Sunday, May 13.

A diversion, using the A453 Ashby Road will be in place in both directions, say road bosses.

As well as the installation of the bridge, Highways England will be using the closure of the M1 as an opportunity to carry out essential bridge waterproofing south of Junction 23A.

In a statement issued by development firm Segro, it said: "As the M1 is one of the UK's busiest motorways, we expect significant congestion and delays along this diversion route and the motorway.

"Therefore we advise drivers avoid this area if possible and allow for extra time for their journey – in particular if travelling to East Midlands Airport."

Segro Logistics Park East Midlands Gateway, which is being built by Segro and along with developer Roxhill, is a 700-acre 'inland port', which combines links to the M1 and East Midlands Airport with a major new 50-acre rail freight terminal.

It will provide six million square feet of warehouse space and create thousands of new jobs.

A50 roadworks ahead

Roadworks are also planned on the A50 eastbound entry slip road from the A522 for Uttoxeter.

Drivers should expect disruption between 9.45am and 4pm tomorrow, Thursday, March 22, and Friday, March 23.

There will also be disruption between from Monday, March 26, and Friday, March 30, April 2 to April 6 and April 9 to April 13.

Disruption in Ashby

Work to install a new gas pipe in Ashby is set to begin this Saturday, March 24.

The pipe is being installed to meet increase demand for gas the area and "ensure local people continue to enjoy safe and reliable supplies for heating, cooking and fuelling their businesses", said a spokesman for Cadent the firm responsible for the work.

The work is expected to take approximately six weeks and will be split into two phases. During the first phase, the following traffic restrictions will be in place:

Tamworth Road and Station Road will be made northbound only, from the junction with Avenue Road to Wilfred Place. A diversion will be in place for southbound traffic via Bath Street, Market Street, Wood Street, Nottingham Road, A511 and A42

Lower Packington Road will be made southbound only between Tamworth Road and Avenue Road

There will be no parking or waiting in Lower Packington Road, Avenue Road, Tamworth Road and Station Road

Two-way traffic will be maintained for access only to homes and businesses in Station Road between Wilfred Place and the Railway Bridge.

During phase two: