Holiday-makers heading to East Midlands Airport this weekend are being reminded to allow extra time for their journeys as part of the M1 will be closed.

A section of the M1 in Leicestershire will be closed both south and northbound between Junction 23A and Junction 24 from Friday to Sunday, May 11 to May 13.

The section of motorway will close to southbound traffic from 10pm on Friday and from midnight on the same day to northbound traffic. The route reopens to traffic on Sunday at 3pm. The closure is for a new road bridge to be put in place which is part of the new Kegworth Bypass.

Northbound traffic will be rerouted off the M1 at Junction 23A along the A453/A50 re-joining the M1 at junction 24. Southbound traffic will follow this route in reverse.

Bosses at East Midlands Airport said that the diversion will inevitably slow traffic down and it is likely to cause congestion. Therefore, passengers driving to the airport for flights on Saturday and Sunday, May 12 and 13, are advised to allow more time than usual.

Phill Morris, the airport's director of operations, said: "We are working with our airline partners, local authorities and other key stakeholders to ensure that anyone who is visiting the airport is aware of the likely disruption.

"We will have extra staff on duty to assist and manage this situation to ensure that passengers are not inconvenienced."

The new bridge is part of the Kegworth Bypass scheme which forms part of the wider major infrastructure improvements linked to SEGRO Logistics Park East Midlands Gateway development near the airport.

There will also be other roadworks across the area which may cause delays for those who are out and about this week.

Drivers in Barton-under-Needwood are warned of roadworks in the area as Staffordshire County Council carries out work.

The work will be carried out in Barton Gate, Wales Lane, Efflinch Lane, Bar Lane, Dogheads Lane and Dunstall Lane to make adjustments to the road features there, including kerbing, footway and carriageway resurfacing.

Traffic lights will be in place across the various locations until Friday, May 25.

Cadent is carrying out essential work to connect properties to the gas network in Woodville Road, Overseal. This is to ensure that property owners can access energy from their chosen suppler, said a spokesman.

Traffic lights will be in place until Monday, May 14.

Cadent is also carrying out work in Tudor Way, Newhall, until Friday, May 18, for essential gas maintenance to replace old iron gas mains with more durable plastic pipes, it says.

There will be no traffic measures in place but there could be some carriageway incursion and possible delays as a result.

South Staffordshire Water is working in Scotch Hills Lane, Barton Gate, to install new pipes. Traffic lights will be in place until Sunday, June 3.

The water company is also working in Kings Bromley Road, Alrewas, to lay new water service pipes.