Fans of memorabilia are being given the chance to buy slices of celebrity history at an Etwall auction house when goods once owned by Madonna and John Lennon go under the hammer.

A total of 200 celebrity items have all been recovered from a property in Dubai and will be sold at Hansons Auctioneers, in Heage Lane, Etwall.

The headline pieces are satin gloves autographed by Madonna and a shirt belonging to John Lennon.

There is also a boxing robe signed in silver ink by Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield.

Charles Hanson, the owner of the auction house, said: "From John Lennon's shirt and a Mike Tyson-signed boxing robe to Madonna's glove, the shirt and gloves will soon be off for a battle of the bids.

"It is an extraordinary eclectic mixture of items, gathered over many years by a Middle Eastern collector.

"As well as the celebrity items, there are paintings, modern art, statues, furniture, fine silver and a veritable Armada of around 18 giant model battleships.

"This is a larger than life, bold collection with a modern twist and it will appeal to anyone who would love a statement piece for their home."

John Lennon's shirt is from The Beatles' tour of Brisbane, Australia in 1964, and could fetch £4,000 to £6,000.

The signed glove from Madonna, which has been mounted and framed, comes with a backstage pass for her Drowned World Tour in 2001, with an estimate price of between £100 and £200.

Different prices have been handed to the 'Armada', including detailed large-scale models of a number of ships, such as the 19 century windjammer ship, North America, for £500 to £800, £200 to £300 for HMS Endeavour, HMS Sovereign of the Seas for £200 to £300 and £200 to £300 for HMS Victory.

There are also several furniture lots, including a Louise XV style kingwood and brass mounted writing desk, priced at £150 to £200, a George II mahogany fold-over games table for £80 to £120 and an art deco-styled writing bureau for £80 to £120.

Pieces of arts, including an oil painting of Henry VIII, for between £200 and £300, the Battle of Trafalgar for £80 to £120 and a 17th century English portrait of a cavalier for £400 to £600 are also among the lots.

Any of these lots will be sold at Hansons Auctioneers' dedicated antiques and collectors auctions, running between Thursday, February 15 to Saturday, February 17 and Monday, February 19 until Tuesday, February 20 at the Heage Lane auction house.