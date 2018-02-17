Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers could be caught in long delays during a week-long closure of a main route through a South Derbyshire village.

Main Street, in Rosliston, will be closed from Monday, February 19, and is not expected to reopen until Sunday, February 25, to enable a sewerage connection.

Derbyshire County Council is carrying out the work as well as the construction of a new manhole for the sewer.

The road will be closed from its junction with Coton Lane and Linton Road, and from Burton Road.

The mainly residential street is also home to Rosliston Co-operative. Rosliston Primary School is on the edge of the closure zone.

It is not yet known what effect the closure will have on residents and businesses.

Alternative routes are in place and will divert traffic from Burton Road, Rosliston Road, turn left onto Coton Road carry on onto Church Street, Mill Street Coton in the Elms, Burton Road, Coton Lane and vice versa.

Bus firm Midland Classic has revealed its number 22 route will be affected and asks that passengers walk to either end of the village to board the bus.

A spokesman said: "Route 22. Main Street Rosliston is closed on Monday, February 19 for up to one week.

"During this time buses will run from Linton to Coton in the Elms as normal and then via Lads Grave and Catton Lane to Rosliston.

"Passengers in Rosliston will need to walk to either end of the village to board the bus.

"Passengers in Coton in the Elms travelling towards Burton. There will be a temporary stop on Church Street for those who normally board in Elms Road. Those who normally get on at the wooden bus shelter will need to board at the stop opposite as the bus arrives into the village.

"Passengers in Coton in the Elms travelling towards Swadlincote. The bus will arrive from Lads Grave and double back turning at the triangle so the stop on Elms Road and the wooden bus shelter can be used as normal.

"Sounds a bit complicated - if you're not sure give us a ring and we can explain it to you."

It comes as drivers were caught up in 30-minute tailbacks after roadworks were installed in Main Street, Stapenhill, last week.

Engineers from Western Power Distribution were on the scene carrying out work in the area to find and repair a fault with a nearby street light cable.

The work began on Thursday, February 8, and was completed on Wednesday, February 14.

Elsewhere in Burton, Station Street was closed for three days last week between Guild Street and Worthington Way while engineers from gas company Cadent carry out repairs on a leaking gas pipe.