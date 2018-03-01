Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers are reporting major delays getting out of Burton as the weather continues to wreak havoc across the town.

The A444 between Burton and South Derbyshire has come to a complete standstill as drivers struggle to battle against the elements to get home.

Burton Mail reporter Helen Kreft left Burton at 5pm today, Thursday, March 1, to get home to South Derbyshire and has has only now got as far as Brizlincote Valley.

She said the road is completely gridlocked as she has been told by volunteers that drivers are struggling to get up the hill. Some people have abandoned their vehicles as they struggle to negotiate snow-covered road.

Helen said: "I was picked up from Sainsbury's in Burton at about 5pm and decided to go over Burton Bridge as the other direction was gridlocked. I was relatively okay until we got over the bridge but still slow.

"Then turning into Stapenhill Road was horrendous. Cars were sliding everywhere. Cars weren't able to get up Ashby Road and Stapenhill Road was absolutely gridlocked. No one is going anywhere.

"I saw a few people out at this point. A man was out with his wheeled zimmerframe and was being helped by a woman. Thanks so much to the volunteers. Fortunately they didn't need to push us."

She was told at one point that a car have got stuck on one of the islands but that has now cleared and recommended a good diversion route to be Rosliston Road for those still looking for a way to get home.