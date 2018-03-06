Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People in the Burton and Swadlincote areas are being urged to continue conserving water supplies after pipes thaw and spring leaks in the aftermath of Storm Emma.

South Staffordshire Water, which supplies water to East Staffordshire, and Severn Trent, which covers Swadlincote, said they have teams working "round the clock" to mend leaking pipes after the 'Beast from the East' cold weather, which brought freezing temperatures and snow, left pipes frozen and then many have burst.

When water freezes inside a pipe it expands, putting more pressure on the pipe and causing it to split or the pipe joints to pull apart. When the temperature starts to increase again, the water will start to leak out.

A spokesman for South Staffordshire Water said: "Following the recent weather conditions we are continuing to work around the clock to ensure supplies are maintained across our network.

"We have no reports of significant supply interruptions however, in certain areas customers may be experiencing changes in water pressure.

"We're requesting our customers to continue to conserve water where possible and only use when essential.

"We ask for your continued support by doing the following:

If you spot a leak, please call us urgently on 0800 243 352

If you find a leak on your property, you will need to call a recommended plumber or your landlord. You can find a recommended plumber here www.watersafe.org.uk. If you're struggling to isolate the leak on your property, please call us urgently on 0800 243 352 and where possible we will send an available engineer to help

"Regular updates can be found on this website and via Twitter @SthStaffsWater. We're sorry for any inconvenience this may cause."

A spokesman for Severn Trent said it was still under pressure but people are seeing their water supply return now. Water supplies had been off in the Doveridge and Sudbury areas last night, Monday, March 5, but were back on earlier this morning.

They said: "We're happy to say that the majority of our customers are starting to see their water returning, but some areas may still be experiencing intermittent supply as the network starts to get back to normal.

"Our network is still under pressure due to massive increase of burst pipes following the thaw, we're continuing to ask our customers to help relieve this by using less water, so we can make sure that everybody has water.

"We know it's not ideal, but we're asking if people can think about their water usage by using less, to help get the network back to normal and water back through the taps for everybody.

"This is a short-term issue caused by the thaw. We just need your help for the moment to help us get things back to normal for everybody.

"Our teams will still be out fixing as many leaks as possible and working round the clock. Following the rapid thaw that has seen our teams called out to an unprecedented number of burst pipes. To put that into perspective, we've had an increase in burst pipe alarms of nearly 4000 per cent.

"This has put pressure on our network and has meant that small pockets of our network experienced low pressure or periodic interruptions to supply during Sunday evening. Since then our teams have been working tirelessly throughout the night to fix many of the bursts, and as a result we have managed to restore supplies to everyone who was impacted.

"We have teams that continue to work really hard to deal with these and can reassure customers that we're doing everything we can to restore supplies as soon as possible.

"We would like to offer a huge apology to these customers for any disruption to their day, we know just how hard it is to be without water and we hugely appreciate everyone's patience, as our teams work around the clock to fix the bursts and reduce any impact to our customers.

"Customers can get all the latest updates via our website and Twitter @stwater."