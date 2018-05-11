Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Covert operations and increased police patrols will be employed in a bid to stop "relentless" vandals smashing up the Maltings, Uttoxeter's top policeman has revealed.

Chief Inspector Jason Nadin has issued a stark warning to youths who have been putting windows through and damaging buildings in the embattled shopping precinct.

And he is urging parents to play their part in bringing an end to what Maltings bosses have described as "delinquents" targeting their empty shops.

Meanwhile, Maltings owner MJ Barrett has warned that redevelopment plans for the precinct are being jeopardised by the frequent attacks - and could deter potential tenants.

CI Nadin said: "We want these individuals to stop and empower them to do so, but if they don't, we won't hesitate to enforce the law and use all the legislation available to us through the 2014 Anti-social Behaviour Act.

"That could lead to charges and a criminal record, so I'd urge them not to be so reckless and inconsiderate, especially because they're actually putting themselves in danger through their actions.

"I'd also ask these individuals' parents - do they know where their children are tonight? Do they know who they're with and what they're doing?

"There'll be a range of tactics employed to deal with this. They'll include high police visibility and covert operations, involving covert CCTV and covert police officers."

CI Nadin's comments come after shoppers were shocked on Sunday, May 6, when the window of the vacant premises of former fruit shop Lowndes shattered before their eyes, leaving a pile of broken glass in the street. Onlookers said a hole had been made at the bottom of the pane the previous night.

In a letter to the authorities, a spokesman for Uttoxeter-based MJ Barrett said: "Any newly-refurbished units would be immediately vandalised and any prospective businesses would be discouraged from locating to the area."

Three letters from the firm, owned by construction and property magnate Malcolm Barrett, were sent to the authorities.

They described the vandals as "relentless" and said hoarding had been put up to protect the buildings, but 80 per cent of its metal panels had since been damaged.

A meeting was called yesterday, May 10, where police, councillors, social housing bosses and schools discussed how to tackle the problem.

Local Neighbourhood Sergeant Scott Gidman is taking a lead role in the project.

He said: "There will be an increase in patrols around Uttoxeter and a partnership approach to tackling any youth related anti-social behaviour reported."

How many officers currently patrol Uttoxeter?

According to CI Nadin, "on paper", there are three officers on each shift patrolling the town.

However, they have to respond to demand elsewhere in East Staffordshire and could be called away to other areas.

The same applies to officers elsewhere in the borough, who can be called into Uttoxeter in the event of an incident.

There are also Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs), who do not have the same range of powers as police constables.

Nine Special Constables - volunteer officers - cover Uttoxeter and CI Nadin is urging more townsfolk to take up the roles.

Anyone interested should attend Uttoxeter Police Station, in Balance Street, and leave their phone number.