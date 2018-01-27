Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 21-year-old man has died following a collision in Sudbury this morning.

Officers from Derbyshire police were called at 4.25am today, Saturday, January 27, to a collision involving a BMW car in Aston Lane, Sudbury.

The ambulance service attended but the 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a 26-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

The road was closed for a number of hours while officers investigated the collision but it has now been re-opened.

One Aston Lane resident who lives close to the scene said he was woken at around 5am by the blue flashing lights.

The man, who did not wish to give his name, said: "There were five police cars, four ambulances and a paramedic's car and the car was lying on its side in the middle of the road.

"I think it was a BMW but I'm not 100 per cent on that. It is all over Facebook that one man has lost his life, it's very sad."

A resident at nearby Old Aston Lane said her husband saw police in the street when he woke up at 5.30am.

She said: "He said to me 'there's a man in the road with a torch' then we could see the blue lights.

"I went outside and saw a policeman on the lane who told me there had been an accident. He told there had been an accident. I've seen on a friend's Facebook feed that a lad has died. It's very sad."

The road was closed until 1.30pm on Saturday while collision investigators carried out their work.

At the scene there is evidence that a vehicle has gone into a hedge which has been partially flattened.

There is also sawdust on the road and the remnants of police tape that would have cordoned off the road.

Anyone with information relating to the collision is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 176 of January 27 or they can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.